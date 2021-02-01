Making Room For Obama's Third Term?

Bait and Switch?

Is the most audacious bait and switch operation in history is happening right before our eyes? Before the end of President Donald Trump’s term in office, Speaker Pelosi was working like a little beaver trying to get her ducks in order for a 25th Amendment move on the Presidency. The media, of course, made the assumption she was trying to make a move on President Trump. Even San Fran Nan knew no such effort would possibly succeed.



In reality, she and the puppet masters behind the election of Joe and Kamala were preparing the ground work for replacing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Even the socialist Democrat Party leadership knew that Joe Biden was losing his grip on reality and would not be able execute the duties of the President of the United States of America. That was exactly the reason poor old Joe Biden was buried in his basement by his puppet masters.



Kamala Harris is about the most unqualified person that could have been chosen as a “backup” President It is just as clear that Kamala Harris is about the most unqualified person that could have been chosen as a “backup” President. She didn’t earn a single delegate in the Democrat primary election. She simply has nothing in her background to suggest she would be up to the job either. As arrogant as they are, even the Democrats knew that from the get go. So, the puppet masters put in place two throw away people to allow for their successful bait and switch operation.



Now the second stage of this operation has started. House Democrats have initiated action to have the nuclear button taken out of President Biden’s hands. These Democrats know Uncle Joe no longer has the facilities to be trusted with the nuclear switch in his control. The next step in the second stage is to let the Republicans point out that if he is not capable of having the nuclear button, he doesn’t have the facility to have any other Presidential functions. If the Republicans don’t fall into that trap, the puppet masters will just have the Dimms do it themselves.



The third stage will occur when the House convinces President Biden’s Cabinet to pull the trigger on the 25th Amendment. And don’t doubt me, that cabinet was chosen by the socialist Democrat puppet masters for exactly that purpose. When Uncle Joe is out and Kamala Harris is installed as President, the real bait and switch plan will reveal itself. For Kamala, she will have achieved two historic landmarks, first female Vice President and first female President. This is in spite of the fact that the woke, progressive, liberal, socialist Democrat Party deny the limits of the male and female terms.



Now I will place my tin foil hat on and do a bit of speculation. There is little doubt that Barack Hussein Obama was one of the puppet masters of the progressive, liberal, socialist Democrat Party throughout the term of President Trump. He had the media and other surrogates in his pocket and used them effectively in anti-Trump campaigns. Here is how I see the situation going down to complete the bait and switch.

President Kamala Harris, the Democrats, and their puppet masters appoint Barack Obama as the new Vice President Stage four, step one: President Kamala Harris, the Democrats, and their puppet masters appoint Barack Obama as the new Vice President. I can’t see anything in the U.S. Constitution to prevent that from being accomplished. Step two: President Harris resigns and Vice President Obama ascends to his third term as President. Step three is not quite as clear. President Obama might reappoint Harris back to the Vice Presidency. Then again, he may appoint some other reliable socialist. But, no doubt a solid socialist. In any case, the most spectacular, audacious bait and switch in history will have been successfully perpetrated on We the People of the United States of America.



Sadly, the Representative Democratic Republic of the United States of America will be lost to We the People, and it will negatively impact every nation on earth. Evil will have triumphed in a most spectacular fashion. And this evil will have a year and a half to perpetrate significantly more damage to the country. If, and that is a big if, the midterm election can be conducted honestly, there is a chance the evil can be slowed. If that election is as suspiciously fraudulent as the 2020 election, America as we know it will be over.

