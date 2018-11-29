Barry's Ponderous Pinocchio Nose

By Charles Wills —— Bio and Archives--November 29, 2018
During a recent speech, Barry Soetoro, AKA Barack Obama, said, “Suddenly America is the largest oil producer, that was me people. Say thank you.” Not only does Barry hold the title for the worst president in U.S. history, he also holds the title of the biggest prevaricator in U.S. political history. He’s the goof who opposed oil pipe lines, off shore drilling, opening up new oil fields, fracking and coal mining, and now he’s trying to take credit for President Trump’s oil boom. Barry opposed every effort to expand America’s oil producing capacity. In his own words, “unless we free ourselves from a dependence on these fossil fuels, we are condemning future generations to global catastrophe.”
In addition to that, Barry is the deceiver who said, “if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor, and if you like your insurance, you can keep your insurance.” Barry is the prevaricator who also said, “the new health care bill will immediately lower the cost of health care for all Americans by at least 25%.” After the cost of health care skyrocketed and people lost their insurance and doctors, Barry didn’t take credit for that, although he and his Liberal Democrat’s health care bill caused it.
Moreover, Barry also claimed credit for the economy and the return of American manufacturing jobs, although he’s the prevaricator who said. “some jobs are just not coming back.” America lost millions of manufacturing jobs under Barry’s economy; that is if we can trust government numbers. Barry’s regime wasn’t known for accuracy or honesty. They lied about anything and fudged the numbers on everything. The only thing we could trust them to do was to lie constantly.
When asked about candidate Trump stating that he would bring manufacturing jobs back to America, Barry said, “when somebody says, like the person you just mentioned who I’m not going to advertise for, that he’s going to bring all these jobs back, well how exactly are you going to do that? What are you going to do?” Barry added, “he just says, Well, I’m going to negotiate a better deal. Well, how- what - how exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have?”
Furthermore, Barry’s idea of job growth and economic expansion can be summed up in a statement he made back in 2010 after a dismal report on jobs and the economy. In response to the report, Barry tied jobs and economic growth to renewable energy by saying, “while the economy is improving, U.S. officials must redouble efforts to expand employment and win the fierce global competition to develop renewable energy sources that will accelerate job growth.” He thought job growth could only come from renewable energy sources.
To sum it up, manufacturing jobs are not coming back according to Barry, and future energy will have to rely on renewable sources; wind and solar not oil or coal. As for future job and economic growth, that will also have to come from the same renewable energy sources. After all, Barry and his Democrats in the D.C. swamp told us that we are moving from a manufacturing economy to a service oriented economy, and “manufacturing jobs are just not coming back.”
And, let’s not forget the terrorist attack that took place in Benghazi, where four Americans lost their lives. Barry and his Secretary of State, Hillary, said the attack was caused by a Youtube video that nobody had even seen or even knew existed. Not only did they falsely accuse an innocent man of causing the attack, they prosecuted and imprisoned him to cover their own incompetence and bungling.
Finally, to claim credit for President Trump’s accomplishments, Barry the renewable energy man is now claiming he’s an oil man. Barry has so many Pinocchios, that if his Pinocchio nose were visible, he would need a cart to support it. His nose would be like the ponderous chain that Scrooge had woven for himself but couldn’t see. Barry already had a ponderous nose when he left office, and he’s still working on it.
<em>Charles Wills is a retired Engineer.
Since retirement, he has devoted much of his free time to reading and researching
world and biblical history. He enjoys reading and collecting old books, especially
textbooks published before the turn of the 20th century, as well as writing about the
wealth of information hidden in them.<em>