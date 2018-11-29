Barry's Ponderous Pinocchio Nose

During a recent speech, Barry Soetoro, AKA Barack Obama, said, “Suddenly America is the largest oil producer, that was me people. Say thank you.” Not only does Barry hold the title for the worst president in U.S. history, he also holds the title of the biggest prevaricator in U.S. political history. He’s the goof who opposed oil pipe lines, off shore drilling, opening up new oil fields, fracking and coal mining, and now he’s trying to take credit for President Trump’s oil boom. Barry opposed every effort to expand America’s oil producing capacity. In his own words, “unless we free ourselves from a dependence on these fossil fuels, we are condemning future generations to global catastrophe.”

In addition to that, Barry is the deceiver who said, “if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor, and if you like your insurance, you can keep your insurance.” Barry is the prevaricator who also said, “the new health care bill will immediately lower the cost of health care for all Americans by at least 25%.” After the cost of health care skyrocketed and people lost their insurance and doctors, Barry didn’t take credit for that, although he and his Liberal Democrat’s health care bill caused it.

Moreover, Barry also claimed credit for the economy and the return of American manufacturing jobs, although he’s the prevaricator who said. “some jobs are just not coming back.” America lost millions of manufacturing jobs under Barry’s economy; that is if we can trust government numbers. Barry’s regime wasn’t known for accuracy or honesty. They lied about anything and fudged the numbers on everything. The only thing we could trust them to do was to lie constantly.

When asked about candidate Trump stating that he would bring manufacturing jobs back to America, Barry said, “when somebody says, like the person you just mentioned who I’m not going to advertise for, that he’s going to bring all these jobs back, well how exactly are you going to do that? What are you going to do?” Barry added, “he just says, Well, I’m going to negotiate a better deal. Well, how- what - how exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have?”

Furthermore, Barry’s idea of job growth and economic expansion can be summed up in a statement he made back in 2010 after a dismal report on jobs and the economy. In response to the report, Barry tied jobs and economic growth to renewable energy by saying, “while the economy is improving, U.S. officials must redouble efforts to expand employment and win the fierce global competition to develop renewable energy sources that will accelerate job growth.” He thought job growth could only come from renewable energy sources.