Batman and Robin wade into the Swamp to out the Clinton Foundation

Total attendance in the Capital Building room, where a hearing of a House subcommittee was held last December 13, could fit into a rural Middle School bathroom. The second panel that day to come before the House Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations, chaired by Mark Meadows (R. NC.), was boycotted by all its Democrat members. But they did send their Washington, D.C. “Delegate,” Eleanor Holmes Norton (D.), to be both ranking and only minority member there.





Besides Chairman Meadows, three GOP House members came. Rep. Jim Jordon said he was there to learn—likely true. The other two Republicans may have drawn the short straws forcing them to come. Unanimated as they were. Two, self-described, professional, forensic investigators were the invited witnesses. The subject was the Clinton Foundation. In the screen shot above, they stand for the swearing-in at 1.31.40 of the C-SPAN video. The first to speak was John F. Moynihan, Principal, JFM & Associates, Compliance Advisory Group. He introduced one of their lawyers present, and two others absent. Their expertise includes master-tax analysis, fiduciary and trust advice, and investments. One member of their team sat in the middle, behind Batman and Robin. Robert Nieves, former work colleague of Moynihan, was Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Chief of International Operation (retired), where his GS-grade was equivalent to a military flag officer. He’s an expert in investigating money laundering. In the next 70 minutes, Nieves whispered into Moynihan’s ear only once. Otherwise, he just watched. With introductions over, Lawrence Doyle, DM Income Advisors, Managing Partner spoke: 1.35.16 (Doyle) “For purposes of background, John Moynihan and I are the two proudest graduates of the College of the Holy Cross, the Jesuit inspired pursuit of the truth. Competitiveness and playing by the rules have been our calling cards and our commitment throughout John’s career in and around law enforcement, and mine in Wall Street.”

1.37.45 (Moynihan) “We are forensic investigators that approached this effort in a nonpartisan, professional, objective and independent way.” Some refer to them as Forensic Bounty Hunters. It’s what they do for a living. The two have submitted a claim of probable cause to the IRS asserting that the Clinton Foundation long operated outside the charter of its non-profit status. After two years of investigating, they submitted their findings to the IRS on August 11, 2017, and were rejected. The IRS invited them to appeal the decision. Slow-rolling. Stretch it out; maybe they’ll go away.

Here are Cliff Notes of the witnesses’ findings on the Clinton Foundation: 1.43.07 (Moynihan) “Foreign Agent: The foundation began acting as an agent of foreign governments early in its life and has continued doing so throughout its existence. As such, the foundation should have registered under FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act).” 1.43.33 (Moynihan) “Misrepresentation: The Clinton Foundation did not comply with the requirements of 501(c)(3) in that it far exceeded the purposes detailed in its original Articles of Incorporation filed December 23, 1997…As such, representation by the foundation to donors was a misrepresentation of the approval organizational tax status allowing it to raise funds for the Presidential Library and related programs therein.” 1.44.30 (Doyle) “Intentional Misuse of Donated Public Funds: The foundation falsely attested that it received funds and used them for charitable purposes, which was, in fact, not the case. Rather the foundation pursued an array of activities, both domestically and abroad. Some may be deemed philanthropic, albeit unimproved, while others, much larger in scope, are properly characterized as profit oriented and taxable undertakings of private enterprise again failing the operational test for philanthropy referenced above. The investigation clearly demonstrates that the foundation was not a charitable organization, per se, but in point of fact, was a closely held family partnership. 1.45.40 (Doyle) “Our last finding, Donor Responsibilities: The private foundations that donated to the Clinton Foundation are themselves subject to tax payment on the donations that they made to the Foundation.” Some very rich donors to the foundation may have uttered “Oh, oh” upon hearing that. When asked, Doyle said the IRS failed to collect taxes on a minimum $400 million, and a maximum $2.5 billion, in taxable donations. Here’s an overview of what the hearing tells us about the process of federal justice as applied to the Clintons.

1. A private-enterprise investigative effort has, for at least four years now, been examining the Clinton Foundation while the Department of Justice (DoJ) has been either vamping, or doing nothing. 2. The U.S. Attorney in Utah, appointed by President Obama and kept in that position by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, was tasked to investigate Uranium One. But all he seems to have done is lose two thumb drives of the IRS submission sent to him by Batman and Robin. Then, two weeks before the hearing that Huber skipped, his office asked that the thumb drive be sent a third time. John W. Huber, the United States Attorney for the District of Utah since June 2015, is a ghost. 3. The House Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations is a silly puppet show. Chairman Meadows pushed Moynihan hard to give their entire 6,000-word IRS submission to his subcommittee. This, even though he knew the committee would be led by Democrats in January, and the document would be studied as defense research by those out to protect the Clinton Foundation. When Meadows pushed Moynihan on why he wouldn’t release the full document, Moynihan said (2.38.10), “Are you going to prosecute the Clintons? Are you going to bring an action against the Clintons that would yield us economic consortium?” When Meadows pressed on as to why the submission was given to the FBI and DoJ—where it sits today—and not to his subcommittee, Moynihan said, “That’s why we presented to law enforcement agencies which you’re not.” That left a bruise. 4. The Clinton Foundation may be too big to fail—too powerful to indict. A federal investigation could implicate some very important people in tax evasion and pay-to-play schemes. For the last two years, when the GOP controlled the House, no government action was taken to investigate the foundation. Meanwhile, Clinton Foundation corruption has been an open secret. So, who do we look to for justice from within the Swamp? In this case, it’s Batman and Robin. They clearly have a plan to more fully expose the Clinton Foundation, but they wisely didn’t reveal it on December 13. They know what they’re doing. In the meantime, let’s hope they attend to their personal security going forward. [hat tip: Marty Watters, researcher]

