By Leigh Bravo —— Bio and Archives--September 24, 2018
When any man’s life can be systematically dismembered, defiled and destroyed at the insistence of impropriety by any woman without due diligence, due process or credible facts, then all men are in the cross hairs. Your father, your brother, your husband, your grandsons and your friends are all potential victims of false accusations and the subject of eventual and total destruction. No man is safe in America today. Democrats have made a complete mockery of our judicial system and will eventually be held to task. Be careful what you wish for as it might just come back and bite you.
The #Metoo movement began as a scream for fair play and equal justice for victims of sexual assault, however, it quickly morphed into a lynch mob supported and pushed by liberal Hollywood, as a tool to take down any man of their choosing. Hollywood “stars,” dressed in black attire as a sign of unity at a self-indulgent Oscar awards show, conveniently excluded the very women who were brave enough to speak out in the first place. The women who sauntered across the red carpet in their black dresses, happened to be the very ones, who dropped their principles as quickly as they dropped their scruples, when they were offered fame and fortune in exchange for sexual favors. Now, twenty, thirty and forty years later, they stand up on the Oscar stage and scream foul after they obtained the very fame and fortune they were promised in a deal they made with the devil.
Who loses in this game of he said, she said? The real victims of sexual assault and discrimination. Their voices have now been drowned out and their credibility destroyed by women who have been given a microphone and media frenzied notoriety in exchange for uncorroborated accusations towards any man who might support a political opinion that differs from liberal agenda. Who cares about accountability? Who cares about due process or the judicial process? Who cares about the truth? The pendulum now swings dangerously in the opposite direction.
Brett Kavanaugh, nominated for the Supreme Court, has led an exemplary life and yet in the eleventh hour of his confirmation process, has been converted to a low life sexual predator. Why? Because a woman, 36 years ago, claims he allegedy assaulted her at a party and fondled her, without remembering where she was, when it actually happened, and how she got home, all while under the influence of alcohol. But, she deserves to be heard while Kavanaugh and his family are conveniently strung up, ridiculed and destroyed regardless of their guilt or innocence. Despite having his young daughters at his confirmation hearing, Democrats felt it was appropriate and within their rights to defame and disparage Kavanaugh while his family looked on in terror, eventually having to be removed from the room. The once respected and honorable event reduced to a circus, complete with paid liberal protestors, screaming accusations, all in the plan by Democrats willing to do anything to destroy President Trump. The end result? Kavanaugh is guilty until he is proven innocent, his life gutted and destroyed, never to be the same again. But as long as his alleged victim has her say, then no harm, no foul, yet one more blow to #MeToo.
Meanwhile back at the Democratic camp, any and all accusations made about their own are to be thrown in the garbage and the accusers destroyed, ridiculed, and strung up just like Kavanaugh. Keith Ellison, running to be the next attorney general of Minnesota, and the current deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has been accused of abuse by two women, the most serious events just two years ago. This week his accuser, Karen Monahan, released evidence that she discussed the abuse with her physician nearly a year before the allegations became public.
“No, they don’t,” Monahan tweeted in response to a question whether the Democratic party believes women’s stories. “I’ve been smeared, threatened, isolated from my own party. I provided medical records from 2017, stating on two different Dr. Visits, I told them about the abuse and who did it. My therapist released records stating I have been dealing and healing from the abuse. Four people, including my supervisor at the time, stated that I came to them after and shared the exact story I shared publicly, I shared multiple text between me and Keith, where I discuss the abuse with him and much more. As I said before, I knew I wouldn’t be believed.”
Let’s not forget the credible sexual abuse accusations made against then President, Bill Clinton.Juanita Broaddrick and Kathleen Willey, both claim they were sexually assaulted by Clinton and eight other women made accusations of sexual advances and harassment. Paula Jones was paid $850,000 for her silence regarding a sexual assault by Clinton while Monica Lewinsky provided actual DNA evidence of sexual relations with the President while in the Oval office. Yet Democrats refused to “believe,” or support these women. While Hillary claimed the accusations were the result of a right-wing conspiracy, we must face the fact that every single one of Clinton’s accusers were Democrats. Hillary Clinton, who recently was interviewed by Rachael Maddow regarding the Kavanugh/Ford incident said:
“So there has to be a set of standards. And, yes, there should be due process for everyone involved. And I think that’s what Dr. Ford is asking for. She is asking for due process.”
This is the same Hillary Clintonwho warned against “bimbo eruptions,” during the 1992 elections, referring to all the women who accused her husband of assault and conveniently set up a “war room,” to discredit all the voices of the women who had the nerve to stand up and speak out.
This double standard will come back to haunt the Democratic party. The American people, despite accusations of being deplorable by Hillary Clinton and the dregs of society by Joe Biden, are not stupid. After all, Donald Trump was elected President of the United States fair and square. The red wave coming in November will give notice to Democrats….you better be careful what you wish for…...
Leigh Bravo works in the Hospitality and Marketing Industry. Leigh considers herself a concerned citizen interested in reaching those people who may not be aware of the entire truth. Leigh is happily married and a mother of three looking towards a better future for her kids. Leigh also writes for thetrumpet.me