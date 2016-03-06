Why is the swamp's hate towards Donald Trump so intense?

Be Damned if You Do and Dumbed if You Don't

Do you believe that “the truth shall make you free? Well, nowadays you’ll be “damned “if you do and “dumbed” if you don’t. Let’s start by: How d’ya like your truth in the morning? The politically correct answer should be “Crooked or snide. I’m satisfied”. Then the mainstream media goes: “Upside-down, I never frown, news can almost be bliss. Just as long, as I get my twist.”

If you’d rather have “the whole truth”, without artificial sweeteners or additives – the mean mainstream will classify you as a “fascist” (general term for “the one who disagrees”). If you were right all along, and a lengthy (e.g. 675 days), costly (e.g. $25.2 million) lie finally backfires, do not expect an official apology or clarification. The “Collusion Club” considers that you are either too “deplorable” or dumb enough –in both cases: denial will do. Funny how “Adam Schiff rejects reports that Mueller indictments are over”(Fox News 24/03)echoes “I reject your reality and substitute my own”-a quote popularized by Adam Savage from Obama’s favorite show“ Myth Busters”. And by the way - since BHO’s one “MythBusters” regret is “They never let me blow anything up” … I must give it to Obama – for once he doesn’t want to take credit for what he has done (plenty), and in more ways than one. Even if it’s difficult to disagree with Orwell’s “In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act”, acknowledgment of double standards is today just a boring element of contemporary socio-political routine. In 2012 Adam Schiff said “I feel an ancestral connection to the [Russian] community because that’s the part of the world my family comes from /…/I look forward to getting to know my cousins.”

Media-induced hysteria Just try to imagine Mueller’s “arguments” and media-induced hysteria, if such a statement came “from the camp” of President Trump…Needless to say , the Jussie Smollett’s case would take a different turn too, if it did not stem from the left… Why is the swamp’s hate towards Donald Trump so intense? Well, as Miguel de Unamuno put it “A lot of good arguments are spoiled by some fool who knows what he is talking about.” Schopenhauer is credited with an interesting statement about truth…If the Three Stages Theory is correct; we are on the way to see the truth recognized: “In the first stage the truth is ridiculed, in the second stage it is opposed, in the third stage it is regarded as self-evident.” Many of us are so sick and tired with treacherous lies, that it’s hard to believe that the biblical verse (John 8:32): “And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free” was etched into the wall of CIA ‘s building to serve as a reminder of the intelligence mission in a free country… I dare hope that despite the present “media eclipse” the belief will remain engraved in the heart of humanity, as long as we strive for free society. For as long as our kind remains “sapiens”…

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Joanna Rosamond is a Coach for high stress jobs, a consultant on PTSD and burnout. Joanna has 16 years of professional experience. Unconditional support for our soldiers and veterans.