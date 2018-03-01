Ben Sasse rips President Trump’s gun control ideas - Trump does a little damage control

He’s a bit more succinct than I am, but the message is the same.

You’ve already seen my reaction to President Trump’s gun control train wreck . If you haven’t, you can check it out HERE. Now, Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse (R) has chimed in with his thoughts on the 2nd Amendment, bans, and delayed due process.

Many ideas, some good & some not so good, emerged from our bipartisan meeting on school safety yesterday at the White House. Background Checks a big part of conversation. Gun free zones are proven targets of killers. After many years, a Bill should emerge. Respect 2nd Amendment!

I suspect the President is getting quite an earful from his constituents this morning, because he took to Twitter early for a little damage control:

“Strong leaders don’t automatically agree with the last thing that was said to them. We have the Second Amendment and due process of law for a reason. We’re not ditching any Constitutional protections simply because the last person the President talked to today doesn’t like them.”

The problem is that some of the worst, and most dangerous, ideas “emerged” from Trump himself.

I get the argument that Trump was just throwing ideas around, and that this is the “art of the deal” in action. I understand that none of what he said is going to happen, and that whatever does happen will be severely watered down. That’s how he’s been working throughout the last year, and it’s served him well so far, but in this case it presents a bigger problem.

Trump’s comments write the Democrats’ 2018 and 2020 campaign ads for them. Every candidate who is staunchly pro-2nd Amendment will now be faced with an army of rabid Democrats screaming: “Your own President says we should do this. You’re more radical than Trump!” ...And they’ll have a point.

Setting aside the fact that his notions are illegal and unworkable, Trump’s comments put every Republican back on their heels and playing defense on an issue that - according to the polling - they should own.

It’s going to take a lot more than a few tweets to undo this one…