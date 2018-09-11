Former Army Ranger Kris 'Tanto' Paronto sounds off after the former president referred to 'conspiracy theories' surrounding the 2012 attack
Benghazi hero: Obama's remarks were a 'slap in the face'
Fox News -- Bio and Archives
| Comments
Breaking News, Latest News and Current News from Fox News. Breaking news and video. Latest Current News: U.S.,
Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.
Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering
: