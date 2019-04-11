Bernie Sanders' Socialist Agenda

Bernie Sanders and the Socialist Democratic Party

If Senator Bernie Sanders is the Democratic Party‘s presidential nominee in 2020, his party will need a new name‚Äîthe Socialist Democratic Party. “The American Socialist Movement 1897-1912,” by Ira Kipnis, recounts the history of socialism in America during those years. But Kipnis begins the story earlier.

Socialism in late 19th Century America “Marxian Socialism came to America with the German immigrants of the 1850s. Among these immigrants were men who had worked and corresponded with Marx in the European socialist movement. Once in America they became active in the German-American labor movement, and Americans familiar with socialism only as a colonial withdrawal from a wicked society began to be bombarded with calls to end capitalism through organized activity within that economy.” So, before the American Civil War, socialism started down a long meandering road, with frequent stops-and-starts, and multiple agreements and splits among morphing factions, throughout the second half of the 19th Century. Meanwhile, at the end of the 1800s, the nation’s most popular book of the century had been “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” by Harriet Beecher Stowe. The second most popular book is largely unknown today: “Looking Backward 2000-1887” by Edward Bellamy, ©1888. It’s a fictional story of a rich man, Julian West, who agonizes over all the inequality he sees around him. Unable to sleep, he hires someone to hypnotize him, knowing that he might have difficulty awakening. One day he awakens to find he’s been asleep for 113 years, from 1887 until 2000. A new friend shows him how his city has dramatically changed. Julian finds a new world without poverty; one where government supplies everyone’s needs. All citizens are educated by the state until age twenty-one. Everyone works at a job that reflects their skills and abilities. Those unable to work receive the same as those who do. And entertainment is free to all. As the wonders of Julian’s new-found utopia expand, he discovers a society where one can retire at age thirty-three at half-pay. At the end of the book he has a nightmare dream that he’s back in 1887, only to be relieved when he re-awakens at the dawn of the 21st Century. The second most popular book of 19th Century America is a tale of utopian socialism. One as fanciful then as the tales told today by politicians, like Bernie Sanders, who extol the virtues of socialism.

Political Socialism in early 20th Century America The hard target of American Socialism in the early 20th Century was capitalism. Eugene V. Debs was the POTUS candidate of the Socialist Party of America in five General Elections, beginning in 1900. On September 1, 1904, in the opening speech of his second try for election, Debs said: “Let me say at the very threshold of this discussion that the workers have but the one issue in this campaign, the overthrow of the capitalist system and the emancipation of the working class from wage-slavery.” “The call of the Socialist party is to the exploited class, the workers in all useful trades and professions, all honest occupations, from the most menial service to the highest skill, to rally beneath their own standard and put an end to the last of the barbarous class struggles by conquering the capitalist government, taking possession of the means of production and making them the common property of all, abolishing wage-slavery and establishing the co-operative commonwealth.” ”[T]he Socialist party is…a revolutionary working-class party, whose historic mission it is to conquer capitalism on the political battle-field, take control of government and through the public powers take possession of the means of wealth production, abolish wage-slavery and emancipate all workers and all humanity.” “Every progressive Democrat must find his way in our direction and if he will but free himself from prejudice and study the principles of Socialism, he will soon be a sturdy supporter of our party.”

For Debs and the Socialist Party of the early 1900s, the goal was to usher in a utopian society where the people collectively own and control the means of production and are freed from “wage-slavery” by living in a “cooperative commonwealth.” In short, the transition through socialism moves toward an eventual communistic society, à la Marxian ideology. Thomas Molnar (Hungarian Catholic philosopher, historian, and political theorist, 1921-2010) wrote in “Utopia: The Perennial Heresy” that utopian thinking is “... far more than a harmless imaginative and intellectual exercise regarding political systems…Utopian thinkers believe in unrestrained human freedom at the same time they want so thoroughly to organize freedom that they turn it into slavery.” Such is the fraudulent irony of socialism. It frees society into slavery. In the political arena of the early 20th Century, socialism pitted the working class—the victims—against the capitalists and their enablers in both the Republican and Democratic parties—the victimizers.

Political Socialism in the early 21st Century—Democratic Socialism of America (DSA) A DSA paper entitled “Resistance Rising, Socialist Strategy in the Age of Political Revolution, A Summary of Democratic Socialism of America’s Strategy Document, June 2016” begins optimistically. “2016 was a game changing year for leftists and progressives. We are finally re-emerging as a vital and powerful force after an extended period of stagnation and demoralizatin, and we face a political landscape more favorable than perhaps at any time since the 1960’s.” Much of the DSA optimism is driven by “...the phenomenal success of Bernie Sanders’ ‚Äòpolitical revolution’ during the 2016 United States presidential election…While DSA has expanded significantly since 2010, there is still tremendous room for growth, especially in the wake of Sanders’ Political Revolution, which exposed countless young people to the idea of democratic socialism for the first time.” Today’s college campuses in America offer fertile ground for growing a new crop of socialists. Here’s a short list of quotes from the DSA strategy document: “These [recent] electoral successes have been paralleled by, and to a large degree made possible by, the rise of a new generation of progressive social movements committed both to thoroughgoing critiques of capitalism, racism, sexism, xenophobia and other forms of oppression, as well as to the creation of an ecologically sustainable, democratic and egalitarian future.” “Under capitalism we are supposed to take for granted that a small, largely unaccountable group of corporate executives should make all fundamental decisions about the management of a company comprised of thousands of people…Under democratic socialism, this authoritarian system would be replaced with economic democracy. This simply means that democracy would be expanded beyond the election of political officials to include the democratic management of all businesses by the workers who comprise them and by the communities in which they operate.” “Very large, strategically important sectors of the economy ‚Äî such as housing, utilities and heavy industry ‚Äî would be subject to democratic planning outside the market, while a market sector consisting of worker-owned and -operated firms would be developed for the production and distribution of many consumer goods. In this society, large-scale investments in new technologies and enterprises would be made on the basis of maximizing the public good, rather than shareholder value. Crucially, investments in renewable energy and efficient technologies would be prioritized to guarantee ecological sustainability and the future existence of life on Earth.” ”[A] wide range of programs to dismantle the privileges associated with whiteness, maleness and heteronormativity would have to be developed, and antidiscrimination policies in the workplace and in social organizations would have to be intensified.” ”...the only democratic socialist strategy capable of effective resistance to capitalism is one that links together antiracist, feminist, LGBTQ, labor, anti-ableist, and anti-ageist (as well as other) movements by ‚Äòconnecting the dots’ between them…Further, capitalists have consistently used appeals to white racism, and tensions at the intersection of gender and race, to maintain divisions among the working class.” “Free public higher education is a key example of what we might call a ‚Äòtransformative’ reform that helps to popularize the idea of socialism and to make further, more dramatic reforms possible in the future.” “Participation in the climate justice movement also enables DSA to stress its internationalist politics, as this movement is part of a broader fight against corporate domination of social and economic life, and in favor of a democratic international order that enhances global labor, human rights and environmental standards.” DSA’s agenda blends the socialists’ well-worn, anti-capitalist meme with the current victimology in the progressives’ identity politic equation, and includes the ancillary issue of global warming. American Socialism today is a mixture of old and new tropes.

Bernie Sanders’ Socialist Agenda Sanders’ first speech in his Iowa Campaign for the Democrat Party nomination was delivered in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on March 7, 2019. He promises a potpourri of stuff that aligns well with the DSA document referenced above. Below are a few samples of the Sanders’ agenda offered in his hour-plus speech: ”...the underlying principles of our government will not be greed, kleptocracy, hatred and lies…racism, sexism, xenophobia, homophobia and religious bigotry.” ”...economic justice, social justice, racial justice and environmental justice.” ”...this country having more income and wealth inequality than any other major country on earth.” ”...end a corrupt system which allows billionaires to buy elections.” “Guaranteeing health care to all as a right…coverage for dental care, hearing aids and eye glasses.” ”...easier for people to join unions, not harder.” ”...artificial intelligence and robotics are not going to be used just to throw workers out on the street.” ”...corporate polluters stop poisoning the drinking water…” ”...high quality, universal pre-K program.” ”...public colleges and universities tuition free…” ”...Social Security benefits. We’re going to expand them.” ”...transform our energy system away from fossil fuel and into energy efficiency and sustainable energy and…create millions of good paying jobs.” ”...humane border policy…No more snatching babies from the arms of their mothers.” “We’re going to invest in affordable housing, we’re going to invest in public education, we’re going to invest in rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure…” “We’re going to bring our people together—black, white, Latino, Native American, Asian American, gay and straight, young and old, men and women, native born and immigrant.” ”...everyone is guaranteed a stable job.” ”...address the racial disparities of wealth and income.” ”...make it easier for people to vote—not harder.” Senator Bernie Sanders is a proud, self-described Socialist. He’s running for the top leadership role in a major political party that he never joined, making him an outlier in American political history. Joe Biden is the consummate party insider—Bernie, the historic outlier. But there is nothing unique about Bernie’s political intentions. He is a certified Socialist, with a long, well-documented appreciation for the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

