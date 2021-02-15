Biden administration culpable for ERCOT's inability to fend off freeze

Media distraction tactics went into overdrive by going after Senator Ted Cruz, ERCOT and Governor Greg Abbott as responsible for the fatal effects of the frigid weather that blasted through Texas last week. The finger pointing has one purpose – to send focus as far away from the Biden administration as possible. The executive order that unveils the real culprit behind the deaths that never should have occurred was posted by Gateway Pundit.

Informed ahead of the weather system’s arrival, Governor Abbott and ERCOT applied for relaxation of environmental standards to access enough regional energy to keep homes and businesses warm enough to stave off frozen pipes and, in the end, fatalities due to the extreme cold. Acting Secretary of Energy David Huizenga denied the requests because firing up more natural gas and other fossil fuel generators would surpass the emission allowance regulations. Utter contempt for life and property is undeniable as the secretary disallowed access to “local” and inexpensive power, forcing ERCOT to purchase insufficient energy from distant sources at up to 430 times the rate paid a year ago. The brutally callous decision that valued unscientifically-based environmental standards above human lives leaves the administration fully culpable for the weather-related deaths and destruction. Still, the average (meaning unexceptional) media reporting twists the story to place responsibility on energy producers for not having sliced their carbon output numbers, thus creating the invented “climate change” predicament that supposedly sparked the weather calamity. This inconceivable scenario is being sold to the public to force acceptance of an irrational Green New Deal which, were it ever to be instituted, would guarantee thousands more dyingin future severe weather events. The whole concept of carbon capture technology has gone a step beyond most rational persons’ capacity to grasp. Legal Researcher Toddy Littman put it into terms that stretched the imagination, explaining that the ultimate goal of power hungry corporatists was to collect and store carbon in such a way that the general public would be placed in a position where they must purchase back carbon in order to survive. Sounds like science fiction, but then, so did the idea of neuron replacement in order to cross the transhuman boundary to increase control over populations. At his insistence and coaching, that concept was written into the book “Blood Barons” in 2012 and it wasn’t until 2016 that IBM shot off a press release about neuron replacement advances to change brain activity. With a history like that, it’s hard to dismiss the concept out of hand.

Iced-up wind turbines and frosted solar panels Whatever nefarious rationale lies behind the GND and pushing so-called renewable energy, reliance on iced-up wind turbines and frosted solar panels, reducing them to environmental rubbish, completely failed the test during this frozen episode. Renewables have proven to be a fantastic boondoggle that has cost lives and millions in property damage. Wind and solar are untenable for more than the fact that they are fair weather energy producers. The equipment relies heavily on petroleum-based products to make the components, like the non-biodegradable two-story tall blades of the wind turbines. Accountability for this latest and avoidable tragedy lies squarely at the feet of the Biden administration and the rapidly increasing number of executive actions that are artificially creating power shortages and unreasonably inflating costs, all of which are endangering lives. Human lives, however, are at the bottom of the pile in terms of importance. Encumbering the public with insurmountable debt and subsequent suffering is top priority – if it entrenches a ruling class that can make a buck off of it. Here’s a solution: For redress, there are administrative procedures available to individuals who have suffered loss due to circumstances caused by government agency policies and regulations. The responsibility for widespread damage from sub-freezing temperatures in this weather disaster lands on the shoulders of Department of Energy’s acting secretary and Biden administration policies that denied Texans (and perhaps citizens of other states) access to crucial energy, especially when early requests to waive regulations were made through proper channels. To start the process download the SF95 form for making a claim of damage, injury or death. Time limits may be applicable.

