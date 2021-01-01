Not an auspicious start for the 46th president

Biden’s Embrace of Globalists’ Coronavirus and Climate Change Agenda

The World Health Organization (WHO), under the leadership of its China-centric Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Tedros for short), has not reformed its ways since the Trump administration took steps to withdraw the United States from the globalist organization. Nevertheless, Joe Biden signed an executive order on Day One of his presidency, which fully re-engages the United States with the World Health Organization. In doing so, the sleepy “woke” 46th president of the United States is rewarding an incompetent global governance body that helped the Chinese regime cover up the severity of the coronavirus it unleashed upon the world. Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden, is the Biden administration’s representative to the World Health Organization. Fauci held a virtual love fest with Tedros, as he participated remotely on behalf of the United States in the World Health Organization’s Executive Board meeting on January 21st. Fauci referred to Tedros as “my dear friend.” Tedros returned the favor by referring to Fauci as “my brother Tony.”

China, which is a participant in COVAX, will stand to benefit the most from COVAX’s allocation of vaccine doses to all participating countries Fauci relayed to WHO’s Executive Board the message that the United States would restore its full funding contributions to the World Health Organization, which means wasting many millions of U.S. taxpayers’ dollars on this unreformed globalist bureaucracy. Fauci also said that the Biden administration intended to participate in the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility, co-sponsored by the World Health Organization, which is seeking to administer the worldwide distribution of coronavirus vaccines. No wonder Fauci is so giddy these days. The spokesperson for United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres declared that “the United States joining and supporting the COVAX facility will give momentum to efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccines for all countries.” This means socially engineered global COVID-19 vaccine redistribution, akin to leftist progressive schemes for global wealth redistribution. China, which is a participant in COVAX, will stand to benefit the most from COVAX’s allocation of vaccine doses to all participating countries, because the COVAX allocations will start out being proportional to the participants’ total population size. By joining COVAX, the Biden administration is effectively helping China potentially receive more vaccine dose allocations than it needs or deserves, simply because it is the most populous country in the world. Life-saving vaccines developed by American companies with the backing of the U.S. government may be diverted to COVAX’s vaccine pool and hence to China because of Biden’s decision. This would mean potential vaccine shortages in the United States, denying some Americans timely access to vaccines they helped pay for through their taxes.

The World Health Organization and its COVAX offshoot cannot be trusted with administering the distribution of coronavirus vaccines The World Health Organization and its COVAX offshoot cannot be trusted with administering the distribution of coronavirus vaccines. WHO dragged its feet in alerting the world to the grave danger that the coronavirus posed to human health, accepting China’s disinformation at face value. The World Health Organization’s leadership has not owned up to what it did. Yet Biden is ordering the United States’ return to full engagement with WHO, the resumption of massive funding of this unaccountable globalist bureaucracy, and participation in the redistributionist COVAX facility. The World Health Organization has not only failed to implement any serious reforms. It is moving in a socialist direction. Tedros is furious, for example, at the pharmaceutical companies that developed and produced in record time vaccines to combat the coronavirus. Tedros thinks that they are selfish for entering into bilateral agreements with the governments that helped to fund the development, manufacture, and distribution of the vaccines. Tedros condemns the pharmaceutical companies for wanting to make a return on their own investments in the vaccines. And Tedros is on record tweeting his support for a proposal by India and South Africa to the World Trade Organization for a waiver of some existing intellectual property rights protections in connection with the vaccines. In remarks that Tedros delivered to WHO’s Executive Board on January 19th, just two days before Fauci addressed the same body, Tedros said that “the world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure,” because “some countries and companies continue to prioritize bilateral deals” rather than work through WHO’s globalist COVAX facility. “The situation is compounded by the fact that most manufacturers have prioritized regulatory approval in rich countries where the profits are highest, rather than submitting full dossiers to WHO,” Tedros added.

President Joe Biden is helping China and jeopardizing Americans’ health by prematurely committing the United States to fully support the deeply flawed World Health Organization The real “catastrophic moral failure” was WHO’s complicity with the Chinese regime to help enable its early cover up of the seriousness of the original outbreak in China. Why should vaccine producers accede to Tedros’s demands and trust the World Health Organization’s bureaucrats with their proprietary data for WHO’s so-called “regulatory review in real time, to accelerate approvals.” The Federal Drug Administration’s rigorous evaluation and approval process is more than adequate to assess vaccine safety and efficacy while protecting the pharmaceutical companies’ intellectual property rights. Chinese government-linked hackers reportedly sought to steal sensitive data last year from Moderna Inc, the U.S.-based coronavirus vaccine developer that has since successfully produced a safe and effective vaccine being distributed throughout the United States. If Moderna had sent its proprietary vaccine data to WHO “in real time,” the World Health Organization would have been glad to serve as China’s source for the data. No need for China to steal the data any longer. President Joe Biden is helping China and jeopardizing Americans’ health by prematurely committing the United States to fully support the deeply flawed World Health Organization. But that isn’t the only thing that Biden has already done to help China and hurt Americans. He signed another executive order to reverse the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.





Biden’s executive order to kill the job-creating Keystone XL Pipeline Donald Trump had wisely withdrawn the United States from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Trump saw through the façade of this agreement, which allowed China to keep increasing its emissions of greenhouse gases until 2030 while the U.S. was operating under self-imposed, job-strangling regulations as the Obama-Biden administration’s preferred means to immediately cut emissions. But worrying about America first is no longer fashionable. With Biden’s executive order to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, the U.S. will be further disadvantaged economically vis a vis China by undertaking even more immediate onerous commitments while China is allowed to buy valuable time. The icing on the cake was Biden’s executive order to kill the job-creating Keystone XL Pipeline. As was the case with Biden’s re-engagement with the dysfunctional World Health Organization, UN Secretary General Guterres and other globalists were overjoyed with Biden’s decision to return to the one-sided Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Biden has decided that pleasing the globalists is more important than protecting American workers’ jobs and preserving U.S. energy independence. Not an auspicious start for the 46th president.



