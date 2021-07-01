BIDEN’S FREUDIAN SLIP REVEALS HE WANTS TO BAN HANDGUNS, SAYS CCRKBA

BELLEVUE, WA — The real Joe Biden has finally stood up, revealing during a CNN Townhall that he is “continuing to push to eliminate the sale” of guns that can fire multiple rounds, “whether it’s a 9mm pistol or whether it’s a rifle” and the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms says enough is enough.

“It’s taken Joe Biden six short months to foul up the economy, reverse this country’s energy independence causing fuel prices to soar, declare war on free speech and now he has acknowledged in a Freudian slip he really does want to ban handguns,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “The real Joe Biden is finally out of the bag, despite the media’s continued efforts to soft-peddle his extremism.”

Biden was responding to a question from the audience in which he stated, “The idea you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon, whether it’s a, whether it’s a 9mm pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous. I’m continuing to push to eliminate the sale of those things, but I’m not likely to get that done in the near term.”

“The nation has been in trouble since Biden took the oath of office,” Gottlieb stated. “The Constitution is in jeopardy. Joe Biden should be impeached for advocating the shredding of our Bill of Rights.”

Handguns are specifically protected by the Second Amendment, thanks to the Supreme Court’s 2008 Heller ruling, Gottlieb noted. He said Biden’s remark about banning 9mm pistols was “certainly unintentional, but does reveal his ultimate goal.”

“People often reveal their true feelings when they blurt things out in the heat of a moment,” he observed.

“Joe Biden’s spinmeisters in the White House and the establishment media will not be able to walk this back,” Gottlieb said. “That horse has left the barn and no amount of clarification or obfuscation is going to clean up his mess. Biden’s only mistake was that he accidentally told the truth about his intentions, and CNN broadcast it live. By his own words, he has confirmed everything we have warned about for months.