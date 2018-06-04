Bill Clinton is pressed about Monica Lewinsky & #MeToo

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--June 4, 2018
As Mika Brzezinski said on Morning Joe, “We’ve been waiting decades” for this. In a new interview, The Today Show’s Craig Melvin pressed Bill Clinton on the Monica Lewinsky scandal, abuse of power, the #MeToo movement, and whether or not he owes a certain White House intern an apology. It’s clear that Bill is not pleased with this line of questioning.
He fidgets, he stammers, he rocks back and forth. He claims to have been badly damaged by his own lies, says he “did the right thing,” repeats Hillary’s old chestnut about leaving the White House “dead broke,” and then he starts wagging that finger again.
Pay close attention to his body language. It speaks volumes. These are not the sort of questions the “little people” are supposed to ask the high and mighty Mr. Clinton.
Elsewhere, Juanita Broaddrick noticed there was something conspicuously absent from the exchange…
Would the NBC TODAY show like for me to come on and talk about my RAPE by Bill Clinton since they don’t have the “balls” to ask him. Oh..Wait…... you are the same Network that delayed my interview until after the scumbag’s impeachment hearing was over.— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 4, 2018
I think it’s safe to say you can stick a fork in the Clinton “dynasty.”
