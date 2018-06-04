Bill Clinton is pressed about Monica Lewinsky & #MeToo

As Mika Brzezinski said on Morning Joe, “We’ve been waiting decades” for this. In a new interview, The Today Show’s Craig Melvin pressed Bill Clinton on the Monica Lewinsky scandal, abuse of power, the #MeToo movement, and whether or not he owes a certain White House intern an apology. It’s clear that Bill is not pleased with this line of questioning.

He fidgets, he stammers, he rocks back and forth. He claims to have been badly damaged by his own lies, says he “did the right thing,” repeats Hillary’s old chestnut about leaving the White House “dead broke,” and then he starts wagging that finger again.

Pay close attention to his body language. It speaks volumes. These are not the sort of questions the “little people” are supposed to ask the high and mighty Mr. Clinton.

Elsewhere, Juanita Broaddrick noticed there was something conspicuously absent from the exchange…

