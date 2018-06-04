WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

Brags about his support of women, repeats Hillary’s ‘dead broke’ line

Bill Clinton is pressed about Monica Lewinsky & #MeToo

By —— Bio and Archives--June 4, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Bill Clinton is pressed about Monica Lewinsky & #MeToo
As Mika Brzezinski said on Morning Joe, “We’ve been waiting decades” for this.  In a new interview, The Today Show’s Craig Melvin pressed Bill Clinton on the Monica Lewinsky scandal, abuse of power, the #MeToo movement, and whether or not he owes a certain White House intern an apology.  It’s clear that Bill is not pleased with this line of questioning.

He fidgets, he stammers, he rocks back and forth. He claims to have been badly damaged by his own lies, says he “did the right thing,” repeats Hillary’s old chestnut about leaving the White House “dead broke,” and then he starts wagging that finger again.

Pay close attention to his body language. It speaks volumes. These are not the sort of questions the “little people” are supposed to ask the high and mighty Mr. Clinton.

Elsewhere, Juanita Broaddrick noticed there was something conspicuously absent from the exchange…

Mika: We’ve Been Waiting Decades For This Bill Clinton Interview



Continued below...

I think it’s safe to say you can stick a fork in the Clinton “dynasty.”

 

Please SHARE this story as the only way for CFP to beat Facebook anti-Conservative Suppression.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: