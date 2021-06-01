Bill Cosby released from Pennsylvania prison after sex assault case thrown out

By Fox News ——Bio and Archives--June 30, 2021
Bill Cosby was released from prison Wednesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his sexual assault conviction.
Cosby, 83, was released from SCI Phoenix in Collegeville, Pa., outside Philadelphia, just before 2:30 p.m, state corrections officials told Fox News.—More…
