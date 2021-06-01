WhatFinger

State court justices vacated case over agreement to not prosecute, tainted testimony

Bill Cosby released from Pennsylvania prison after sex assault case thrown out

Bill Cosby was released from prison Wednesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his sexual assault conviction.

Cosby, 83, was released from SCI Phoenix in Collegeville, Pa., outside Philadelphia, just before 2:30 p.m, state corrections officials told Fox News.—More…



