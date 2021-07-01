Bill de Blasio not telling the whole story on Crime

By CFP Videos ——Bio and Archives--July 6, 2021
New York Police Get $200M Budget Increase after Crime Spikes 22 Percent in Year
New York Post—6/30/21
The New York Police Department (NYPD) has received a $200 million budget increase as New York City experienced a 22 percent increase in crime in May compared to the same month last year.
The New York City Council approved the NYPD budget increase in a 39-6 Wednesday vote, according to NY1 News political reporter, Courtney Gross. The vote effectively increases the NYPD budget from $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion. The increase will go towards information technology upgrades, internal reform efforts and officer overtime.—More…
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio touts "almost 20%" drop in shootings and "murders down 23%" compared to June 2020:— The Recount (@therecount) July 6, 2021
“Overall crime, year-to-date, slightly down — but a lot more work to do.” pic.twitter.com/cfapoNS1mi
