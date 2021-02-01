The Coup In America Is Birthed

Birthing Of A 21st Century Coup: Part II The Delivery

The coup began way before Donald Trump became President. The seeds go back to the conditioning of Americans to accept riots and chaos as just an unpleasant part of our modern culture. The culmination of that conditioning was the acceptance of the chaos that happened throughout 2020. How many mayors and governors of SDe run cities and states allowed and even endorsed these riots and chaos that burned down their cities? Public and private buildings, personal property, and even lives be damned. These kinds of chaos, violence, and riots are real life example of revolts. Do you remember Maxine Waters inciting these riots? She did, and there are videos. Other members of Congress and the Senate; were also endorsing the chaos. Senator Schumer stood on the steps of the Supreme Court and threatened some of the justices. The SDe have been inciting riots throughout President Trump’s term of office. The SDe have made chaos, riots, and insurrection acceptable for too many Americans.

Elements of the 2020-2021 Coup First, in the interest of brevity, I am going to define a few terms and abbreviations I will use in this article. Coup: The taking control of a government by any means other than that government’s established legal process. Revolution, insurrection, or revolt could be used as alternative terms.

Socialist Democrat elitist: I mean the progressive, socialist, Democrat elitists and their co-conspirator surrogates in the print media, broadcast media, social media, electronic media, and the foreign and domestic government and civilian agencies underwriting the funding of all the anti-American causes in America and around the world.

Useful idiots: A term originally introduced in the 1950s by Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, referring to those people that drink socialist/communist “Kool Aide” (my words, not his) and people who fail to educate themselves about socialism and communism.

SDe: Socialist Democrat elitist

UI: Useful idiots The second element of the 2020 coup was the use of fear as a weapon to cow the American public into believing COVID was a bigger danger than it really is. As more information is revealed, it appears a very high percentage of deaths attributed to COVID-19 were due to other causes. As usual, when big money (as much as $38,000) is given to hospitals for every COVID death, there is no motivation to look very hard for other possible causes. After all, a buck is a buck! The NIH and the CDC and much of Big Pharma have been terrorizing America for more than a year.



These two elements made it easy for the SDe to convince the useful idiots to calmly accept illegal voting in at least seven states. All the states where voting rules were changed without approval of the state legislatures actually held unconstitutional elections.

The Socialist Democrat Elitist Candidates

You take a lifelong politician that brags on camera about his criminal behavior as Vice President in the Ukraine and mix in a woman that could not garner a single delegate during the Democrat primary, and now you have the SDe “dream team” to run against the most popular President in decades. Seriously? This dream team was chosen as sacrificial lambs to be thrown under the Trump bus. They knew winning against President Trump was never going to happen.



They stashed Uncle Joe in the basement and his political sidekick did minimal campaigning. The SDe leadership figured out they needed to keep Uncle Joe from fumbling, rumbling, and bumbling around in public, so just keep him in the basement.

The Coup Conspiracy

Initially, the Democrat politicians didn’t seriously think the Uncle Joe-Kamala ticket would go anywhere, but the UI and those afflicted with TDS were solid supporters anyway. That changed when the SDe criminal enterprise and the criminal triad found they had an ally in the voting machine manufacturers, and the seeds of a fraudulent election conspiracy were sown.



Forensic experts have presented credible evidence that the cheating was a fairly easy, straight forward task. All it would take is a small software change, so when a vote was cast for Biden, he would get credit for 1.25 votes. When a vote was cast for Trump, he would only get 0.75 votes recorded. Easy, peasy, right?



Not so fast! Around midnight on November 3rd in the states where the machines had been queered, a problem raised its ugly head. Alarmingly, Trump was still beating Biden in spite of the cheating protocol. In at least five states, the voting authorities shut down vote counting and sent all the ethical voting monitors home. Some voting officials then modifying voting machines a second time and re-ran ballots. Elsewhere, witnesses say officials ran ballots for Biden one or two more times. In one location the officials failed to turn off the security cameras before they found suitcases full of mystery ballots for Biden. Oooops!



Then the coup was completed in Georgia on January 6, 2021. SDe bragged they were going to import illegal voters. It appears they did, and completed the coup by the takeover of the U.S. Senate.

The Coup In America Is Birthed

The coup was successfully completed to depose President Donald Trump. In 2021, nothing is more important to them than destroying Donald J. Trump, anyone who supports him, and anyone who wants a true accounting of the bogus elections. The unconstitutional post Presidential impeachment is TDS on display to the world. The highest levels of our government, not only want to shame Donald Trump and his supporters, but America itself before the entire world. There is a counter coup coming in the form of the Trump bus. Heads up, you Socialist Democrat elitists!



