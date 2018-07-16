Bizarre: Tesla’s Elon Musk tweets accusation that Thailand cave rescuer is a pedophile

Mr. Musk’s involvement with the Thai cave drama began on Twitter, when he responded on July 4 to a user asking him to assist in the rescue. He later posted videos of swimming-pool tests in California of a metal tube that his team fashioned to carry the Thai boys out of the flooded cave.

Meanwhile, Thai authorities successfully rescued all 12 boys and their coach without Mr. Musk’s device.

Mr. Musk, who praised the rescue effort, stopped off to visit the cave on a trip to China and said he was leaving the sub in case it could be useful in the future.

Mr. Musk chafed at criticism of his effort. “This reaction has shaken my opinion of many people,” he tweeted on July 11. “We were asked to create a backup option & worked hard to do so.”

Late last week, a CNN posted a video in which Mr. Unsworth called Mr. Musk’s mini-sub a “PR stunt,” saying it “had absolutely no chance of working” because it was too big for the cave. “He can stick his submarine where it hurts,” Mr. Unsworth said.

Sunday morning, Mr. Musk replied to a tweet citing the comments, saying: “Never saw this British expat guy who lives in Thailand (sus) at any point when we were in the caves,” he wrote. “Only people in sight were the Thai navy/army guys, who were great.”

He then challenged Mr. Unsworth to show a video of the rescue, before adding: “You know what, don’t bother showing the video. We will make one of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problemo. Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it.”