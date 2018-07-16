Bizarre: Tesla’s Elon Musk tweets accusation that Thailand cave rescuer is a pedophile

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--July 16, 2018
What on Earth is this all about?
Apparently Musk didn’t take too kindly to the suggestion that his supposed support of the Thailand cave rescue was mainly a PR stunt. He really didn’t take too kindly to it. Hell hath no fury like that of an image-minded CEO who’s commitment to “giving back” is being questions by a real-life hero, I guess, but this is bizarre even by Musk’s standards. How bizarre? Let’s put it this way: If Donald Trump behaved like this on Twitter, you’d be shocked:
Mr. Musk’s involvement with the Thai cave drama began on Twitter, when he responded on July 4 to a user asking him to assist in the rescue. He later posted videos of swimming-pool tests in California of a metal tube that his team fashioned to carry the Thai boys out of the flooded cave.
Meanwhile, Thai authorities successfully rescued all 12 boys and their coach without Mr. Musk’s device.
Mr. Musk, who praised the rescue effort, stopped off to visit the cave on a trip to China and said he was leaving the sub in case it could be useful in the future.
Mr. Musk chafed at criticism of his effort. “This reaction has shaken my opinion of many people,” he tweeted on July 11. “We were asked to create a backup option & worked hard to do so.”
Late last week, a CNN posted a video in which Mr. Unsworth called Mr. Musk’s mini-sub a “PR stunt,” saying it “had absolutely no chance of working” because it was too big for the cave. “He can stick his submarine where it hurts,” Mr. Unsworth said.
Sunday morning, Mr. Musk replied to a tweet citing the comments, saying: “Never saw this British expat guy who lives in Thailand (sus) at any point when we were in the caves,” he wrote. “Only people in sight were the Thai navy/army guys, who were great.”
He then challenged Mr. Unsworth to show a video of the rescue, before adding: “You know what, don’t bother showing the video. We will make one of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problemo. Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it.”
So, yeah . . . what the hell is that?
I have some sympathy for Tesla only in the sense that here in Michigan – where every level of politics is dedicated to serve the interests of the Big Three automakers above all else – Telsa is basically banned from selling their cars because they don’t use dealers. Apparently refusing to mark up the price of a car to benefit a middleman is criminal behavior here in the Mitten.
But it’s hard to have any sympathy for Elon Musk when he slanders another human being like this.
And how did the guy ask for it exactly? By criticizing Musk’s device and his motives? That may or may not have been harsh and unjustified, but it doesn’t justify a counterstrike in the form of calling Unsworth a pedophile.
The Thailand cave rescue was a stirring and ultimately wonderful story. For too many corporations, such events merely become an excuse to seek publicity by glomming onto the rescue effort and trying to make sure their corporate logo is seen everywhere when the victims are being taken to safety. I’m having a hard time believing the Thailand rescuers had Elon Musk working on a Plan B in a swimming pool in California. But if it’s true, then it’s also pretty clear Musk’s primary concern was getting the maximum PR value out of it. Otherwise he wouldn’t have been bragging about it on Twitter while the boys were still stuck in the cave.
And he wouldn’t be lashing out and slandering innocent people as pedophiles because he didn’t get the play he wanted.
