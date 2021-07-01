Black father blasts critical race theory in front of school board, says it teaches his daughter that her white mother 'is evil'

By The Blaze ——Bio and Archives--July 8, 2021
A father stood before a public school board recently and deftly destroyed critical race theory, not only saying it’s a concept meant for the collegiate level but also noting that it influences students of different races to “hate each other.”
The fact that Ian Rice is black matters a great deal because he also said, “Critical race theory is teaching that white people are bad. That’s not true. That would teach my daughter that her mother is evil.”—More…
Amazing parent testimony on Critical Race Theory in our schools. pic.twitter.com/Llbe0yBn4U— James Lindsay, uncitable (@ConceptualJames) July 5, 2021
