WhatFinger

This circus needs to end

Blasey Ford now making new demands, may not testify on Thursday after all

By —— Bio and Archives--September 25, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Maybe she will, but apparently there’s no such thing as a done deal with this woman or her attorneys. Now they’re unhappy about who’s going to be doing the questioning.

Does this sound like a woman who is confident her story will stand up under scrutiny? Oh, right, women are supposed to be automatically believed and their claims are not supposed to be subject to any scrutiny whatsoever. That appears to be the real issue here, regardless of what her attorneys say:

Here’s a simple plan for Senate Republicans to follow. If Blasey Ford decides to grace them with her presence, fine, let her testify. If not, vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as an Associate Justice to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Immediately.

This circus needs to end.

CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dan Calabrese -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain

Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: