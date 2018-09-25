Blasey Ford now making new demands, may not testify on Thursday after all

Maybe she will, but apparently there’s no such thing as a done deal with this woman or her attorneys. Now they’re unhappy about who’s going to be doing the questioning.

Does this sound like a woman who is confident her story will stand up under scrutiny? Oh, right, women are supposed to be automatically believed and their claims are not supposed to be subject to any scrutiny whatsoever. That appears to be the real issue here, regardless of what her attorneys say:

In new letter from Dr Ford’s Attorney to the Judiciary Committee, they again object to having outside counsel ask the questions for republicans at Thursday’s hearing, and ask for the name and resume of who that person will be.



This does not appear to be a done deal. pic.twitter.com/MwggIeBGbs — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 25, 2018

Here’s a simple plan for Senate Republicans to follow. If Blasey Ford decides to grace them with her presence, fine, let her testify. If not, vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as an Associate Justice to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Immediately.

This circus needs to end.