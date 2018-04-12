Blue Wave?  No

The Democrat Party’s constant unsound maniacal call for impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, if they gain control of the House of Representatives, may be a large part of the reason they won’t be able to gain control of the U.S. House of Representatives, or of the U.S. Senate, for that matter. According to a recent poll , voters largely view the Mueller probe as a partisan witch hunt. Despite the accusations flying around about the President being a liar, a womanizer, misogynist, racist or Nazi, the opposite in each of those categories is turning out to be true (capped, might I say, by Trump fulfilling his campaign promise of moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in Israel ). A firm hand when it comes to national security has the world moving in a direction towards peace, and fiscally conservative policies have the United States entering a period of financial prosperity not seen in this country in more than a lifetime (creating comparisons of Trump to Ronald Reagan and Calvin Coolidge). Through it all, President Trump’s approval rating is steadily rising , and the Democrats are out of their minds trying to figure out why. Democrats have gotten to the point that they realize there is no guarantee they will win back a majority in Congress, admitting the political landscape has shifted.

“I think anyone who was proclaiming victory a couple of months ago was premature,” said Michigan Representative Daniel Kildee of Michigan, a member of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee leadership team. The President’s standing will impact heavily what happens in November largely because the Democrat Party’s entire platform in this year’s mid-term elections is “we are anti-Trump” and “we plan to impeach Trump.”

The Democrats have overplayed their hand with not only their anti-Trump narrative, but in California and with their more radical members in the U.S. Congress, where the real nature of who Democrats are is being revealed. Voters are responding. The calls for impeachment has the conservative voters bound and determined to use their voting power to stop such ridiculousness. The “hate Trump” narrative of the Democrat Party leadership has non-GOP voters sick and tired of the insanity, and planning on staying home on Election Day.

The liberal left Democrats have been revealing their Marxist nature. Americans are beginning to realize the truth, and as a result the liberal lefties are losing grip on their power, their money, and their authoritarian anti-American schemes. The plantation is being dismantled. Their Marxism is out in the open. The success of GOP policies, and the Trump administration, has the Democrats and their minions nervous that the game might finally be up. Exposure can be devastating. The attempts to cover-up the truth are simply bringing more attention to their lies and corruption. The Democrat Crime Machine is no longer a well-oiled mechanism. They have run out of lies to cover up their lies. Too many tidbits of truth are making their way to the surface. The reality is, everything the Democrat leadership claims about their opposition are projections. In other words, everything the Democrats claim their enemy is, as it turns out, is actually a sin of the Democrat Party.

As a result, even the media is realizing that the Blue Wave may not happen, after all. In fact, not only are the Democrats in trouble, so is the mainstream media. CNN is currently experiencing a ratings plunge of incredible significance, at 20%.