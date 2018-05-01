Border Patrol allows 8 migrant caravan members to enter country near San Diego; dozens more wait

It’s hard to make the case that they’re flouting U.S. law. They’re doing what authorities are telling them to do, which is what you’d expect of people seeking asylum:

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol informed Mexico it could let in eight people from the group of 20 migrants who had taken up position outside the border access point in San Ysidro, California, according to the organizers of the caravan.

Caravan organizer Viridiana Vidal, from Pueblo Sin Fronteras, said agents rushed to the migrants camping outside, saying, “We are ready now.”

Mothers and children were let in first, according to Vidal. Three mothers, four kids and one 18-year-old man, traveling alone, were let in, Vidal said.

The eight migrants were taken in at about 7:30 p.m. local time after waiting about 30 hours outside of the facility.

“As [U.S. Customs and Border Patrol] Commissioner [Kevin] McAleenan indicated yesterday, we reached capacity at the San Ysidro port of entry over the weekend, and were temporarily unable to bring additional persons traveling without appropriate entry documentation into the port of entry for processing,” CBP said in a statement Monday night. “We began processing undocumented arrivals again on Monday. Depending upon port circumstances at the time of arrival, individuals presenting without documents may need to wait in Mexico as CBP officers work to process those already within our facilities.”