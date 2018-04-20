Breaking: Desperate DNC files lawsuit alleging Russia/Trump/Wikileaks collusion.

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--April 20, 2018
I’m a “glass is half full” kinda guy, so I’m going to go ahead and view this as good news. Apparently, the combined power of the votes she didn’t get, states she ignored, and an electorate that couldn’t stand her wasn’t enough. It took the clandestine forces of Russia, Wikileaks, and Donald Trump to defeat a woman whose popularity remains in freefall, even with her own party. So, the DNC has filed a lawsuit alleging that there was a “vast every-wing” conspiracy designed to destroy their 2016 nominee.
As the WaPo reports:
The Democratic National Committee filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit Friday against the Russian government, the Trump campaign and the WikiLeaks organization alleging a far-reaching conspiracy to disrupt the 2016 campaign and tilt the election to Donald Trump.
The complaint, filed in federal district court in Manhattan, alleges that top Trump campaign officials conspired with the Russian government and its military spy agency to hurt Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and help Trump by hacking the computer networks of the Democratic Party and disseminating stolen material found there.
“During the 2016 presidential campaign, Russia launched an all-out assault on our democracy, and it found a willing and active partner in Donald Trump’s campaign,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement.
“This constituted an act of unprecedented treachery: the campaign of a nominee for President of the United States in league with a hostile foreign power to bolster its own chance to win the presidency,” he said.
The case asserts that the Russian hacking campaign — combined with Trump associates’ contacts with Russia and the campaign’s public cheerleading of the hacks — amounted to an illegal conspiracy to interfere in the election that caused serious damage to the Democratic Party.
Sigh. How utterly boring.
The reason I choose to see this as a “glass is half full” moment is that it’s probably yet another indicator that Mueller has nothing. If Democrats really believed that Trump was about to be charged with collusion, this wouldn’t be necessary. They might do it after charges were filed, but there’s no way they’d be overplaying their hand like this if they thought Trump (and the GOP) was headed for a devastating impeachment.
The fact remains: The DNC is broke, it has a very shallow bench, and it desperately needs to keep the “Russian collusion” conspiracy theory alive through the midterms. It’s pretty much the only issue they’ve got. The fact that they’re filing this suit likely means they know that Mueller’s investigation won’t be around in any organic way, so they have to create a new way to perpetuate the narrative.
We shall see but, for now, I’d take this as a sign that they believe things are winding down.
