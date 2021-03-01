Those of us remaining must battle the fire with all we have before the house is demolished by insatiable flames. If the encroaching blaze isn’t extinguished, the freedom that comprises paradise will be gone

Burning down the house

Standing helpless, watching your home burn to the ground may be one of the most horrific and numbing experiences that could occur in one’s lifetime. Luckily, the number of people who’ve lived through such an event is a small percentage of the population but it doesn’t lessen the emotional devastation and the unutterable sense of loss if family members perished in the blaze. Forever relegated to memory are the lives of those individuals and items that no longer exist in the natural plane. When recalling incidents, thoughts will turn to memorabilia, both valuable and sentimental, that disappeared in the flames but the importance of the people whose words and actions imbued those effects with significance will not disappear.

We are the foundation of the house As a recent survivor of a house fire that took the life of the dearest of friends, family really, clarity has come about how that tragedy correlates to what we’re now witnessing on the national scale. The new administration is burning down our house and attempting to wipe out all memory of what made it our blessed home, a stronghold of true equality of opportunity, not the current fatuous concept of “equity.” Dismantling monuments, rewriting history and overwriting documents, the slimmest of a democrat majority in federal office is bulldozing the frame before the house has been reduced to ash. The purpose behind usurping the White House and Congress and leveraging the Judiciary is to bury the past beneath detritus created by sowing misinformation and de-educating generations of Americans to forget the nation’s origins. To them, the foundation of America’s house is nothing more than a middens on top of which they’re tacking together a cardboard shack. Reducing everyone to a shared misery of scrabbling for a living in a shantytown erected on a dump is the road they’re laying to create dependence on government largesse that isn’t. Running out into the street, empty-handed, clad only in pajamas and barefoot, that’s how desperate the democratic machine expects citizens to be. Utterly bereft of all goods, employment and faith to compel reliance on government for succour is the goal. To achieve this, the fire is fed by demoralizing, defeatist legislation designed to burn the house to the ground, making homeless all who believe in the strength of the foundation that was first laid. We are the foundation of the house, not Congress, not the presidency and not the Supreme Court. But the fire has already started, sweeping through cities and counties, it must be stamped out and the nation revived using the original architects’ blueprint.

The first match stricken against the house is the coronavirus relief package that relieves no Americans of the financial ruin instituted by progressives’ pressure that closed down the economy for a year, creating desperation among families as they saw the small flame grow. Another match being lit, attacking God-given rights of equal opportunity to seek prosperity and to express faith and opinion without censure is the “Equality Act” that tears at the First Amendment. Torching the Second Amendment with two gun control bills, the House is working to forbid individuals from protecting their possessions, including their lives, which a firestorm can quickly suffocate. Impeding efforts to fight the fire, burning embers of the “For the People Act” prevents escape from the blaze by blocking constitutionally conducted elections that are the best route to freedom. Other kindling has been ignited that destroys power generation and energy independence, abandoning the house to darkness and defenselessness in the face of the advancing conflagration. Block by block, the self-caged Congress and White House are razing the carefully constructed national edifice, setting flames at each corner to burn down the whole house in one vast blaze that will discourage the occupants with the specter of loss and, ultimately, death.

This is the call for volunteer firefighters This is the call for volunteer firefighters to direct the pressurized hoses at Washington, D.C. before the fire builds intensity, the heat driving homeowners from their property and liberty, allowing the scavengers to sift the ash heap to steal what’s left. If we maintain the firebreak that was established by the Founders, the arsonists can and will be caught and penalized. Much as the title of this column brings to mind the popular song by the Talking Heads (aptly named considering the pundits that share in this arson), so do the Joni Mitchell lyrics describe what’s occurring if the blaze isn’t doused now – “Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone – they paved paradise, put up a parking lot.” Soon, I will be combing through what’s left of a house fire that consumed my belongings, but more crushing, it took the lives of my friends. They are released from this natural world ridden with politically-driven hate devised to separate a nation and consolidate power among a few. Those of us remaining must battle the fire with all we have before the house is demolished by insatiable flames. If the encroaching blaze isn’t extinguished, the freedom that comprises paradise will be gone.



