By golly, it is Trump’s fault McCabe was fired



It’s obvious. Donald Trump’s entering the political fray in 2015, throwing his hat in the ring to run for president, forced Andrew McCabe to abandon integrity and good sense. Any possibility that this brash, unqualified, business mogul might cross the Oval Office threshold had to be prevented at all costs, and McCabe was one of those compelled to stand strong for that rightful cause. At least, that’s how he and much of the Swamp think about their desertion of ethical standards. There could be no higher calling than to oppose the ascendancy of Trump to the most powerful office in the land.

Under this logic, the discharging of Deputy Director McCabe just two days before he passed ‘Go’ and collected his retirement is properly laid at the feet of the president, the man he deems unworthy of the title. As expected, the charges from McCabe and his fellow “servants” (mostly those no longer employed by any administration) are that the president is engaged in covering up involvement with the Russians to steal the election from the meandering Hillary, still bleating about her loss on foreign soil. Yet the evidence all points back to the very FBI that, conspiring with the DNC and Clinton’s campaign to elevate a false “salacious” dossier as reliable intel, hoped to undermine Trump’s bid for the presidency. When that didn’t work, despite herculean measures to sway a FISA court to grant illegitimate warrants to surveil Trump’s campaign, the Russian collusion tale took on a life of its own, all to deflect from the true Russian-Clinton collaboration afoot – a conspiracy that McCabe and other now-outed schemers decided to cover-up. McCabe’s and other FBI and DOJ officials’ handling of Mrs. Clinton’s emails and server, numerous communications between them which are still being withheld ignoring court orders, convey the facts of the matter. Expectedly, McCabe answered his rightful dismissal with blame that Trump and his administration are against him. “This attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally, but to taint the FBI, law enforcement and intelligence professionals more generally,” he blubbered knowing full well that his involvement in undermining his commander-in-chief with false claims and contrived documents was unethical, if not blatant treachery.

In no instance is this kind of deceit tolerable In no instance is this kind of deceit tolerable. No matter what one’s personal feelings are regarding an individual, let alone their boss, to fabricate false narratives to suit one’s fancy is unconscionable and deserves discharge at the very least. We can look forward to more reprehensible retorts emanating from the viscous mire such as former CIA chief John Brennan’s rant: “When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you.” Triumph is delivered through truth. Unrepentantly setting one’s personal abhorrence for a duly elected official above the welfare of this nation to the point of inventing “facts” is never acceptable. McCabe was properly relieved of his office. That Brennan, Schumer, and all the Clinton toadies still grappling for a tree root to pull themselves from the noisome bog by laying the blame of their fall at Trump’s feet will not change their disgrace.

Former newspaper publisher, A. Dru Kristenev, grew up in the publishing industry working every angle of a paper, from ad composition and sales, to personnel management, copy writing, and overseeing all editorial content. During her tenure as a news professional, Kristenev traveled internationally as both a representative of the paper and non-profit organizations.

Since 2007, Kristenev has authored four fact-filled political suspense novels, the Baron Series, and two non-fiction books, all available on Amazon.

ChangingWind (changingwind.org) is a solutions-centered Christian ministry.

