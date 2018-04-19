Cal State Fresno professor: It’s a darn good thing that racist Barbara Bush is dead

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--April 19, 2018
There’s no time like the death of a beloved 92-year-old woman to tar her as a dirty racist, at least not if you’re Randa Jarrar.
An English professor at Cal State Fresno, Jarrar dissents from the otherwise bipartisan consensus that the former First Lady was a lovely human being who seemed to care about everyone. Because hey, there are partisan narratives to protect here, and college professors have tenure:
“Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal. F*** outta here with your nice words,” Randa Jarrar, a professor in the English department at California State University, Fresno, wrote on Twitter only an hour after the former first lady passed away Tuesday at the age of 92.
The cowardly Jarrar later made her Twitter account private and wrote that she was “currently on leave from Fresno State.”
But the would-be egghead’s hateful tweets took the internet by storm and were widely circulated before she locked her account.
“PSA: either you are against these pieces of s— and their genocidal ways or you’re part of the problem. That’s actually how simple this is. I’m happy the witch is dead. Can’t wait for the rest of her family to fall to their demise the way 1.5 million Iraqis have,” Jarrar wrote, cruelly adding that she was happy “George W. Bush is probably really sad right now.”
The looney leftist remained defiant, gloating that she was untouchable because she had tenure, which in most cases provides college professors with lifetime job security regardless of their idiotic behavior.
“I work as a tenured professor. I make 100K a year doing that. I will never be fired. I will always have people wanting to hear what I have to say,” she wrote on Twitter.
She’s not wrong about that last part. Given the way things are in California these days, she’s more likely to be promoted to chairwoman of the department. And hey, Gov. Moonbeam can’t stay in office forever.
But it didn’t end there. When people started giving it to her on Twitter, she posted a phone number that many people thought was her own. It wasn’t. It belonged to a crisis suicide prevention hotline, which was then flooded with calls it didn’t need.
She sounds like a lovely woman. I hope the left is proud to have her on the team.
Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com
