Cal State Fresno professor: It’s a darn good thing that racist Barbara Bush is dead

“Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal. F*** outta here with your nice words,” Randa Jarrar, a professor in the English department at California State University, Fresno, wrote on Twitter only an hour after the former first lady passed away Tuesday at the age of 92.

The cowardly Jarrar later made her Twitter account private and wrote that she was “currently on leave from Fresno State.”

But the would-be egghead’s hateful tweets took the internet by storm and were widely circulated before she locked her account.

“PSA: either you are against these pieces of s— and their genocidal ways or you’re part of the problem. That’s actually how simple this is. I’m happy the witch is dead. Can’t wait for the rest of her family to fall to their demise the way 1.5 million Iraqis have,” Jarrar wrote, cruelly adding that she was happy “George W. Bush is probably really sad right now.”