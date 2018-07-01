California: Years in jail for disseminating plastic straws, but needles & human feces on streets ok

Unless you’ve been trapped under a stack of Governor Moonbeam’s global warming pamphlets, you know that California is a complete mess. Taxes are out of control, regulations are crushing small businesses, the cost of living is ridiculous, illegal immigration is both rampant and encouraged, and fires, mudslides, and droughts have been reduced to simple facts of daily life. I genuinely love Napa and Sonoma, but I can’t imagine why anyone outside of the increasingly creepy film industry would choose the left coast.

It’s simply so screwy that it seems like life there would be …exhausting.

Case in point? Like Seattle before them, California cities have decided it’s time to wage war on plastic straws – and they’re doing it by targeting the despicable miscreants who make, sell, and distribute them. Leading the charge is Santa Barbara.

As the National Review reports

Santa Barbara, however, has gone much further than Seattle — even aside from the harsher punishments its law imposes. Santa Barbara has banned not only plastic straws, but also compostable straws. Oh, and each individual straw counts as a separate infraction, meaning that if someone got busted handing out straws to a table of four people, he or she could end up facing years behind bars.

Just imagine it. Gulags full of pimply-faced teens who are facing their just desserts after handing you an innocuous plastic tube.

That, of course, is completely insane. I probably shouldn’t have to say that, but it’s a brave new world. The very same people who constantly bemoan the idea of incarceration for petty drug crimes are eager to fill the jails with scofflaws who insist on trafficking in the scourge of plastic straws.

Now, I get that this is a municipal law. It’s not statewide – at least, not yet. However, there are other cities in California that are trying to do the same thing. One of them is a lovely little burg known as San Francisco.