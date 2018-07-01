California: Years in jail for disseminating plastic straws, but needles & human feces on streets ok

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--July 25, 2018
Unless you’ve been trapped under a stack of Governor Moonbeam’s global warming pamphlets, you know that California is a complete mess. Taxes are out of control, regulations are crushing small businesses, the cost of living is ridiculous, illegal immigration is both rampant and encouraged, and fires, mudslides, and droughts have been reduced to simple facts of daily life. I genuinely love Napa and Sonoma, but I can’t imagine why anyone outside of the increasingly creepy film industry would choose the left coast.
It’s simply so screwy that it seems like life there would be …exhausting.
Case in point? Like Seattle before them, California cities have decided it’s time to wage war on plastic straws – and they’re doing it by targeting the despicable miscreants who make, sell, and distribute them. Leading the charge is Santa Barbara.
As the National Review reports
Santa Barbara, however, has gone much further than Seattle — even aside from the harsher punishments its law imposes. Santa Barbara has banned not only plastic straws, but also compostable straws. Oh, and each individual straw counts as a separate infraction, meaning that if someone got busted handing out straws to a table of four people, he or she could end up facing years behind bars.
Just imagine it. Gulags full of pimply-faced teens who are facing their just desserts after handing you an innocuous plastic tube.
That, of course, is completely insane. I probably shouldn’t have to say that, but it’s a brave new world. The very same people who constantly bemoan the idea of incarceration for petty drug crimes are eager to fill the jails with scofflaws who insist on trafficking in the scourge of plastic straws.
Now, I get that this is a municipal law. It’s not statewide – at least, not yet. However, there are other cities in California that are trying to do the same thing. One of them is a lovely little burg known as San Francisco.
As The Hill reported yesterday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors has taken the first step toward outlawing the devil’s preferred method of sipping.
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a measure Tuesday to block city stores, restaurants and bars from selling or providing plastic straws, bringing the city closer to banning the single-use plastic products.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that if the board passes the ordinance again next week, it will go to San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) for final approval. It would go into effect on July 1, 2019.
You remember San Francisco, right? That’s the town where the streets are so flooded with needles, urine, and human feces, that even liberal Mayor London Breed is aghast:
A recent NBC Bay Area investigation went viral after exposing an alarming amount of trash, drug needles, and feces scattered across San Francisco.
The report centered around a 153-block survey of downtown San Francisco, which revealed trash on every block, 100 needles, and more than 300 piles of feces along the 20-mile stretch of streets and sidewalks.
…”I will say there is more feces on the sidewalks than I’ve ever seen growing up here,” Breed said. “That is a huge problem and we are not just talking about from dogs — we’re talking about from humans.”
However, while the city may be considering a punitive ban on plastic straws, it’s not considering any sort of increased penalties for relieving yourself on the sidewalk or shooting up in the streets.
“I work hard to make sure your programs are funded for the purposes of trying to get these individuals help, and what I am asking you to do is work with your clients and ask them to at least have respect for the community — at least, clean up after themselves and show respect to one another and people in the neighborhood,” Breed told the Investigative Unit, referencing her conversations with nonprofit groups aimed at serving the homeless.
When pressed about whether her plan calls for harsher penalties against those who litter or defecate on city streets, Breed said “I didn’t express anything about a penalty.” Instead, the mayor said she has encouraged nonprofits “to talk to their clients, who, unfortunately, were mostly responsible for the conditions of our streets.”
So, congrats California. This is what you are. Your cities are focused on slaying the horrific menace of plastic straws, knives, and forks, but you’ll still be able to wander through a wasteland of toxic filth.
