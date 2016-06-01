California's 'Grand Theft Election'

California's People's House has become a den of thieves

On election night, California Republicans were heading for victories. Less than one month later, while ballots are still being counted, half of California’s Republican Congressional races were flipped by Democrat challengers, none of whom have ever held an elected public office. Republicans lost election night leads for five members of Congress, three state Assembly races, two state Senate seats and a Board of Equalization candidate, Shawn Steel wrote in a column this week.

Assembly Republicans total only 20 out of 80 members of the Assembly, and Senate Republicans are down to 11 members out of 40 Senators, for a grand total of 31 elected Republicans out of 140 total legislators in all of the Capitol. In the State Legislature, Democrats won 60 Assembly seats and 29 Senate seats, giving them a whopping supermajority. So while Democrats are reveling in the California Blue Tsunami, Republicans throughout California have borrowed a page from former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and are asking “What Happened?” Yet nary a word since Election Day from California’s Republican Party Chairman Jim Brulte who was MIA during the midterm election. The screen shot is of my emails from the CAGOP since March… nothing since Election Day except a statement about the death of former President George H.W. Bush… nothing from Chairman Brulte on the staggering Republican losses.

What Happened?: California Democrats have created the perfect storm with pre-voter registration for teenagers, and illegal aliens, felons, and inmates now able to vote California Democrats have created the perfect storm with pre-voter registration for teenagers, and illegal aliens, felons, and inmates now able to vote. San Francisco also now allows illegal aliens to vote in a local election. Remember how the city spent more than $300,000 to register 49 non-citizens to vote? We have same-day voter registration and voting allowed now in California. The California Department of Motor Vehicles automatically registers to vote people obtaining or renewing a drivers license. I live in one of the five California Counties which now do an all-vote-by-mail absentee ballot—Whether you like it or not. In 2016 the California Legislature and Gov. Jerry Brown ostensibly “legalized” ballot harvesting, allowing a third party to collect ballots and deliver them to election officials, eliminating the ballot protection law that allowed only a family member to return another voter’s ballot. Assembly Bill 1921 now allows anyone to return an absentee ballot. The law has encouraged campaign operatives to engage in coercive tactics, achieving the perfection of election fraud, Shawn Steele explained. Effectively, California has eliminated voting integrity laws that protect voters from campaign intimidation, with Democrat operatives knocking on doors collecting the ballots of Democrat voters. What happens to those ballots after they are collected is anyone’s best guess. All chain of custody procedures are off the table at this point. “The more than 250,000 election day vote-by-mail drop-offs were also the result of ballot harvesting,” Lloyd Billingsley reported at Frontpage Mag. “And the Election Integrity Project California found discrepancies in the totals of poll and mail ballots cited by the state and four counties in Southern California” following the June 2018 Primary Election.

Lesson: California Primary Stolen From Bernie “With all of the election fraud reported in California on Primary Election Day June 7th, it is particularly interesting that former President Bill Clinton met with California Governor Jerry Brown behind closed doors in California the week before the Primary,” I reported in 2016. “‘They discussed foreign and domestic politics, and yes, the presidential campaign,’ said Brown’s spokesman Evan Westrup, the Los Angeles Times reported.” I’ll just bet they discussed foreign and domestic politics… just the way Attorney General Loretta Lynch said she and Bill Clinton talked only of grandchildren, golf, and their respective travels, in a private jet on a tarmac in Arizona. The electronic vote rigging in California appeared designed to keep Bernie supporters from electing him in the primary—and it worked. If Democrats can steal an election in California, they can steal a Presidential Election. Election fraud was widespread during the California Primary election June 7, 2016. Thousands upon thousands of California voters showed up at their designated polling stations only to discover that their party registration had been changed, or they were dropped entirely from the rolls. And it was evident this was done from within the state’s electronic voting system.

Voter Fraud Perfected Eleven California counties have more voters than eligible voters, and Los Angeles County officials informed the Election Integrity Project that “the number of registered voters now stands at a number that is a whopping 144% of the total number of resident citizens of voting age.” In 2017, The Election Integrity Project California joined Judicial Watch in sending a National Voter Registration Act Section 8 notice of violation letter to California Secretary of State, Alex Padilla. The letter was ignored. NVRA Section 8 requires states to conduct reasonable list maintenance so as to maintain an accurate record of eligible voters for use in conducting federal elections. Federal law is unambiguous and says that only legal citizens may vote in an election for federal office. Immigrants, documented or not, do not have the right to vote in federal elections in the United states, until they obtain citizenship. Yet California Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law The California New Motor Voter Program, which automatically registers all “eligible” California voters to vote when they first obtain or renew their driver’s licenses at the Department of Motor Vehicles. “Eligible” no longer means having the right to do or obtain something, or satisfying the appropriate conditions. A 2014 report by the Election Integrity Project titled, The Doors Are Wide Open For California Election Corruption, found California’s election system had serious vulnerabilities, no centralized computerized, no statewide voter registration list, poor National Voter Registration Act list maintenance, non-compliance with statutes protecting lawful voters, and suspected voting fraud. The report also found key election officials were roadblocks to election integrity. “Whether this stems from negligence or design, or a misguided central focus on ‘voter experience’, the result is the same: Corruption. The injury to lawful voters is patent,” the report said. We believe the problem is with Vote Cal,” Election Integrity Project co-founder Linda Paine said in a June interview. “It’s the same problems all over the state. Yet no county or state election officials will meet with the Election Integrity Project to review their evidence.

The Art of the Steal It is obvious by now that both political parties will not address the issue of Democrats stealing elections, or Republicans are avoiding the topic altogether because they just want to keep their seats. California is becoming as corrupted as the Soviet Union, Venezuela, and Communist China. Disenfranchising Republicans is just the start, especially in California, because the rest of the country couldn’t care less about what happens in California. “Californians deserve what they get,” I frequently read on social media. Why did the GOP permit this? Why did the GOP not have poll watchers at EVERY polling station in California on election day? Why are there no lawsuits? Why has there been no demand for a Department of Justice civil rights investigation into California’s many elections issues? Where is the CAGOP? Unless we all act immediately, all of California will become a one-party state. It may take a Supreme Court decision to end this obvious fraud in California. Other states prosecute election fraudsters for showing up with boxes of ballots from the trunk of a car without chain of custody documents. But what do we do about elected officials knowingly passing illegal and unconstitutional bills, and a governor who signs them into law? California’s People’s House has become a den of thieves.

