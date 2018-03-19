Cities in California are not only correct to challenge California's sanctuary status, it is their national security obligation

California’s Sanctuary Treason



In California, the City of Los Alamitos has declared that they refuse to abide by California’s sanctuary status. Therefore, they have chosen to opt-out of California’s sanctuary law (A.B. 54). Other cities, and Orange County, are hearing the call, and have decided to follow suit. California cities and counties not only have every right to opt-out of the State’s ill-conceived and unconstitutional sanctuary State status, they are obligated by law to do so.



Immigration is a concurrent issue. What I mean by that is that the federal government and the States both have certain authorities regarding the issue.

States may not try to interfere and refuse to release that unregistered alien To better illustrate what “concurrent” means, let’s use a school setting. Like the States, it is the teacher’s responsibility to handle the internal affairs of his or her classroom. It’s the responsibility of the principal’s office to handle issues beyond the walls of the classrooms. The teacher may issue detentions to students in their classroom, and the principal may also issue detentions, but in settings other than the classroom, or in concert with the teacher regarding classroom infractions. If a child does not belong in a classroom, the teacher may remove that person from the premises, but will likely seek the aid of the principal’s office in the endeavor. If a person is not supposed to be on school grounds, the principal may send someone representing his office to retrieve that person from the classroom, and the teacher may assist in that action, but the teacher may not try to interfere and refuse to release that unregistered student or visitor.



Immigration is the same.



Article I, Section 8, Clause 4 gives Congress the authority to make law to ensure the rules of naturalization are uniform throughout the States. Article I, Section 9 gives Congress the authority to make law to prohibit certain persons of their choosing from entering the country. The Executive Branch’s office has established agencies to execute those laws. While the State, through the concept of State Sovereignty as provided by the 10th Amendment, has the responsibility to handle the internal affairs of the State, and the federal government has no authority to interfere with a number of those issues (abortion, marriage, religion, guns, healthcare, to name a few), there are some issues in which the federal government does have the authority to be involved in. While arrests may be made by the State, or its local parts (counties, cities), the federal government has certain authorities regarding law enforcement, as well.



If a person does not belong in the country because they violated federal law by not going through the appropriate process established by Congress through immigration law, the State may remove that person, with the assistance of federal authorities, from their State (as we saw Arizona attempt to do during the Obama administration). If a person is not supposed to be in the country, the executive branch may send someone representing the federal government (ICE, Border Patrol) to retrieve that person from the State, and process the individual for deportation. The States may assist in that action, but the States may not try to interfere and refuse to release that unregistered alien.

2012 decision in Arizona v. United States Article VI. of the U.S. Constitution explains that federal laws, when made in pursuance of the United States Constitution, have supremacy, and the States may not make laws contrary to those constitutional federal laws. That said, if the federal government makes laws not in pursuance of the United States Constitution, those federal laws are void and unlawful, and the States may act in defiance to those unconstitutional laws through nullification.



For those of you who are sticklers about case law, of which I am not because to me the original intent of the Constitution is evidence enough when it comes to constitutionality, there are Supreme Court cases which provide the support we need in what I have laid out.



Manigault v. Springs, 199 U.S. 473, 480 (1905) indicates that States may take any action (consistent with their own constitutions and laws) unless there exists a prohibition in the United States Constitution or such action has been preempted by federal law.



As for the question about authority over immigration, the Obama administration demanded in 2012, in their case against the State of Arizona, that immigration was not only a federal authority, but that a State’s right regarding the issue did not only disallow the State from having law contrary to federal law on the issue of immigration, but if the federal government chose an action of not enforcing immigration law, the State could not even act contrary to the federal government’s actions, and choose to enforce immigration law on the books when the White House chooses otherwise.



What emerged was case law from the 2012 decision in Arizona v. United States, which not only established that, as Justice Kennedy put it, “The Government of the Unit­ed States has broad, undoubted power over the subject of immi­gration and the status of aliens. … This authority rests, in part, on the National Government’s con­stitutional power to “establish an uniform Rule of Naturalization,” U. S. Const., Art. I, §8, cl. 4, and its inherent power as sovereign to control and conduct relations with foreign nations,” but that the States have no authority, whatsoever, to make law, or take action, that is contrary to the federal government’s authority on the issue.



Continued below... Sacramento’s sanctuary status laws are unconstitutional Fast forward to the Trump presidency, and the State of California.



According to federal immigration law, those who cross the United States border without going through the proper procedures are illegal aliens and may be deported to the country of their origin. California’s Democrats disagree with federal law, so they have created a litany of rules and laws that establishes California as a sanctuary State for illegals, and even goes so far as threatening the arrest of any law enforcement person who dares to try and cooperate with the federal government regarding immigration enforcement.



Sacramento’s sanctuary status laws are unconstitutional. They violate the law, and the California legislators and officers who are passing, supporting, and enforcing the sanctuary status policies that have been established in California should be arrested, and prosecuted not only for disobeying federal law on an issue that is authorized to the federal government, but for treason against the United States.



Mixed into the population of illegal aliens are persons of Middle Eastern descent. Mixed into the population of those people of Middle Eastern descent are persons who adhere to the policies of the Islamic jihad, and are connected to terrorist groups who have declared war against the United States. By giving those people safe harbor in the State of California, the California officials and legislators are adhering to our enemies, giving them aid and comfort. According to Article III, Section 3 of the United States Constitution, that makes California’s Democrat Party politicians guilty of treason against the United States, and therefore, it is the obligation of the U.S. Government to arrest these individuals for their crimes, and to prosecute them to the full extent of the law.



Cities in California are not only correct to challenge California’s sanctuary status, it is their national security obligation.

Douglas V. Gibbs of Political Pistachio Conservative News and Commentary, has been featured on “Hannity” and “Fox and Friends” on Fox News Channel, and other television shows and networks. Doug is a Radio Host on KMET 1490-AM on Saturdays with his Constitution Radio program, as well as a longtime podcaster, conservative political activist, writer and commentator. Doug can be reached at douglasvgibbs [at] yahoo.com or constitutionspeaker [at] yahoo.com.