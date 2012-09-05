Since the Tea Party was founded to help restore Constitutional principles to our great nation, it is important to fight back against efforts

Calling Tea Partiers: Deep State’s unprecedented unhinged relentless attempts to overturn election



Raiding the president of the United States personal attorney’s office is the most outrageous of the Deep State’s unprecedented unhinged relentless attempts to overturn the election. This raid should tell everyone that the Deep State will twist and bend the law to get rid of Trump. As stated by President Trump, the Deep State truly is engaged in a disgraceful witch hunt. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com





Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton are loyal deep state operatives Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton are loyal deep state operatives. They have been stealthily transforming America into a socialist/progressive nation in which the federal government controls every aspect of our lives. Trump is the new sheriff in town determined to crush the Washington DC cartel https://bit.ly/2JATbAW, draining the swamp. The Deep State is determined to block and destroy Trump at any and all cost. This is why the Deep State outrageously turned a blind eye to Obama, Bill and Hillary’s numerous unconstitutional acts , numerous confirmed lies, policies bad for America, bags of money under the cover of darkness and extreme character and moral failures. For example. The Deep State ignored their president Obama outrageously winning PolitiFact’s Lie of The Year Award.





The Deep State ignored Bill and Hillary’s history of corruption The Deep State ignored the semen stained dress that surfaced after Bill Clinton lied about not having sex with intern Monica Lewinsky. The deep state ignored that Bill and Monica used his $1000 each Gurkha cigars as sex toys. The Deep State ignored that Clinton had so many adulterous affairs that his campaign formed the Bimbo Eruptions team to immediately destroy women who considered going public about their sexual encounters with Bill Clinton. The deep state ignored that Hillary, (Miss I’m A Champion for Women) Clinton headed the Bimbo Eruptions team; bullying, silencing and destroying all Bill’s women. The Deep State ignored creditable women such as Juanita Broaddrick who accused Bill Clinton of rape, sexual harassment and sexual assault. The Deep State ignored Hillary’s blatant multiple crimes. The Deep State ignored Hillary illegally using an unsecured private server, deleting thousand of emails and lying by saying the emails were not work-related. The Deep State ignored that Hillary deleted 1000 work-related emails to General David Petraeus. The Deep State ignored Bill and Hillary’s history of corruption unmasked in the documentary, “Clinton Cash”.

Continued below... Clinton Cash



The Deep State ignored the Clinton’s corruption exposed in Dinesh D’Souza’s movie, “Hillary’s America.” Hillary’s America





Documented prosecute-able crimes by the Clintons ignored by the Deep State The Deep State ignored that Hillary paid for the disgusting bogus Trump golden shower hit piece. Folks, I could go on and on with documented prosecute-able crimes by the Clintons ignored by the Deep State. Displaying extreme arrogance and glaring hypocrisy, these evil people in the Deep State are digging deep into the bowels of president Trump’s life and businesses over decades to find something to kick him out of office. The Deep State obviously believes We the People will passively allow them to remove our president. In essence, the Deep State is saying screw you America, we’re taking this country back. The Deep State which is void of morals seeks to play on our morals to remove our president. While the Deep State ignores deviancy, lies and crimes of their operatives, the Deep State will pressure Republicans to back away from Trump for moral reasons. Sadly, some Republicans will fall for the Deep States’ dirty tricks. I pray that We the people will stand strong, unwavering in our support of Trump and his vow to make America great again. I agree with a dear conservative activist friend who said it is time that we stop allowing the Deep State to control the public’s focus. Let’s get the Tea Party visible again with rallies in support of Trump’s agenda, the border wall, ending sanctuary cities and other important issues. We must inform the masses about Trump’s remarkable achievements. Here’s a taste. For each regulation Trump has introduced, he has ended 66 of Obama’s overreaching, job-killing and insane leftist regulations. My conservative activist friend also proposed that the Tea Party and GOP hold hearings exposing the failure of ObamaCare. Expose health-care horror stories of people and businesses victimized by ObamaCare. We need to be more vocal about expelling lies about police and supporting our brave men and women in blue. It is amazing that most blacks still believe repeat criminal Michael Brown was gunned down by a racist cop while surrendering with his hands up. Brown was shot while wrestling the officer for his gun. Since the Tea Party was founded to help restore Constitutional principles to our great nation, it is important to fight back against efforts to repeal the 2nd Amendment and infringe upon our 1st Amendment rights to free speech. These are the issues we should place front and center in the eyes of the American people. “All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” Edmund Burke

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Lloyd Marcus is the songwriter and vocalist of the American Tea Party Anthem. He currently serves as president of NAACPC (National Association for the Advancement of Conservative People of Color). Visit his website at LloydMarcus.com