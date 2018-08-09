Calling Americans who Believe in the Rule of Law Xenophobic Nativists who Hate Immigrants

“This is our challenge. To accept that nativism is strong here in America,..To accept that people right now fear immigrants. To recognize that many citizens in America want to… to block them or abuse them or even worse to attack them in order to keep them out. We should not pretend that the fear and hatred will disappear. A big swath of Americans will continue to desire a curse on the immigrants.”

A Rabbi in Virginia recently posted a sermon he had delivered on his congregation’s website. In the sermon he accused citizens of being xenophobic nativists, who hate immigrants. Those same citizens, who believe that we are a nation of laws, and that the 50,000 people who are illegally crossing our southern border every month are lawbreakers and should be denied entry to our country.

He went on to state that there can be no debate on the subject of immigration and that Jews must and all Americans should embrace the people who are climbing over fences to sneak in the U.S.



“But Jews cannot take this path… the Torah is clearer on the issue of immigration than it is on any other issue… While Jews can debate almost any other issue—taxes, healthcare, gun violence—the Torah gives us no latitude to debate immigration… There is simply no room for debate on this one in our tradition. We are obligated to care for the foreigner. Period.”



He finished his sermon with a call for political activism in support of the Democratic Party open borders policy.



“As we work with our interfaith, social justice and governmental partners, we will discover opportunities for action and support of the immigrant community. We may be going to protest outside the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center, where Governor Northam just announced an investigation of claims of abuse of immigrant children. We may seek entry to the detention center for unaccompanied minors in Alexandria to provide education or moral support. We may be building a legal defense fund for families caught up in ICE raids. We may be working with Fairfax County or FCPS to protect the data of immigrant families. We may be working with immigrants who are already citizens to get out the vote, so that their voice can be heard in the election this fall.”



What is sad about all this is that this Rabbi is sincere in wanting to help immigrants. But he fails to distinguish between the legal immigrant and the illegal alien. The United States is a nation of immigrants. More non-indigenous languages are spoken here than in any other country on earth. While there have been times when we were less welcoming than we should have been, such as when Congress passed the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, and the Immigration Acts of 1971 and 1924, throughout our history Americans have been the world’s most accepting people when it comes to welcoming immigrants to our shores, assimilating them into American society and granting them all of the privileges and prerogatives of native born citizens.