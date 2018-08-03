Calling Ivanka Out on her “low point” Televised Comment

Are you deliberately attempting to discredit the good work of your father? Regardless of how you intended your televised comment about the separation of families being the “low point” of your White House experience, the public will most certainly take this as a slam against his immigration policy.

Already the media is having a field day with this, proving all the more that “they are the enemy of the people.” Let us not show ignorance by denying this. The President has shown earnest concern about keeping families together and this is what you need to emphasize so that people will see his policy in the right light. His duty is to lock our borders against the present red insurgence that they call “immigration reform.”

We cannot have illegals pouring into our country to fulfill the enemy plan of breeding gangsters. Families indeed must stay together, which means it is the parents’ duty to make sure they remain with their children. If they fall in their duty by letting their children migrate to the U.S. just to alleviate their own responsibilities toward them, it is they who show themselves to be uncaring. The solution to keeping families together is not to allow illegal parents into America but to send illegal youths back to Mexico to be with their parents, which is exactly what the President is doing.

It is those parents who fail to keep custody of their children who are responsible for separating families. They often give in to the temptation of letting their children come here so they can get an easy buck and free government benefits. It is they who “incentivize” their youth with this idea, thus putting them at risk of being trafficked and set up for gang recruitment.

I honestly think you should retrace your steps and vindicate your father’s good name, lest you go on record as dividing your own family.

Ivanka Trump: Migrant family separation a ‘low point’ in White House