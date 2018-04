Getting the country back to health is not a certainty, and the process will be a long uphill battle, but the steps must be taken soon

Can America Survive The Latest Plague?



A mob of foreigners is planning to march across the United States border knowing in advance that numerous sanctuary cities will break federal law and welcome them in. Unidentified individuals being allowed to vote in U.S. elections, riots at universities with the intention of preventing any discussion that does not agree with theirs. These realities are all happening now, and are all symptoms of a political plague that has been visited upon America and most of Europe. In 430 B.C. Greece was hit by smallpox. In 1347, Europe contended with the “Black Death.” And today America and much of western civilization are facing leftism. Not the traditional pathogen seen in earlier plagues, nevertheless all contagious and deadly.

The primary vehicles used to spread this insidious cognitive disorder at alarming rates consist of a leftist propaganda network known as the mainstream media, and indoctrination to leftist ideals via an overpriced monopolized leftist education system. And like many infections that use the resources of the host to destroy the host, leftism perverts America’s justice system, corrupting weak elected officials and brainwashing tens of thousands of young adults all in an effort to decimate the freedoms of the Republic. Even with its distorted knowledge of human nature, a defective version of history, and a prolific case of massive immaturity, leftism continues to thrive and push ahead with its suicidal progressive agenda relying on ignorance and gullibility. A clear example of this exploitation is where the left has managed to distort the Bill of Rights into its own bastardized version in an attempt to eliminate liberty, limit free speech and end the right of the individual to defend against oppression. The left survives within a self-made mirage that uses well-written speeches containing caring and poetic language and emotional appeals that appear to be on the side of good, protecting the weak and needy in society. But in fact, the left exploits and manipulates both weak and poor to continue to remain in power. Consider the infected American cities of Detroit, Baltimore, and Chicago where the left has total control and can implement whatever programs they want and look at the perpetual devastation, crime, and misery. California, a once wealthy and successful state is now an insolvent laughing stock of the world. Once infected with leftist ideas, an individual’s perception of reality becomes similar to that of a five-year-old. Their worldview is filtered through projection and hypocrisy. The left preaches free speech, inclusiveness, and tolerance but omits the part that those qualities only apply to those who agree with their leftist agenda. The left calls conservatives violent when it is they who are seen throwing stones, breaking windows and setting cars on fire. And the left says that it cares about those wanting to leave a lawless country by crossing into a law-abiding America, but they conveniently forget the fact that such action ignores American laws, is unfair to immigrants who followed the rules and commences their arrival with a crime of illegal entry.

New strain of radical leftism Liberalism has been around a long time and has evolved, but this strain of radical leftism is something new, and if the CDC could pinpoint its emergence, President Barack Obama would most likely be identified as patient zero. Ignoring this new plague is like neglecting cholera; not the answer and only invites a global pandemic that will be much harder if not impossible to stop. Cures such as revamping of the high school and college curriculum to incorporate American history and conservative ideas, the establishment of conservative mainstream media outlets, and efforts to promote traditional values within the entertainment industry are available but the sooner, the better. The obstacles conservatives face in mounting a defense have been carefully and purposely put in place by many out-of-control spending Congresses. So, while Conservatives are busy with raising families, working hard to create and maintain a functioning society, leftists are busy exploiting entitlements that give them the financial resources which allow them the time needed to plan, protest and fight against conservative values. Getting the country back to health is not a certainty, and the process will be a long uphill battle, but the steps must be taken soon.

Rick Hayes lives in the epicenter of liberal land where reality and truth will never encounter a welcome mat.

An award-winning writer and photographer, with over twenty years of professional experience in both fields, Hayes started his journalism adventure after a successful, eye-opening career as a Banker in Wall Street. Although he spent his early work life surrounded by custom made shirts, expensive ties and the shiniest of shoes, Hayes was an accomplished singer, cutting a few records with a local band and appearing on one of the first cable shows.

Working for a weekly New York paper, in one of the most politically corrupt areas in the State, he began investing his time trying to understand the nature of corruption.

