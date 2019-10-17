After how many decades should Christians start to question the sincerity of Democrats’ self-serving claim to care about the poor?

Can Devout Christians Vote for (Modern) Democrats?

Can a truly devout Christian vote for a Democrat candidate? This question is presented, obviously, in the midst of a tornado of arguments screaming that Christians cannot vote for Donald Trump. A statement by 1,600 Christian leaders endorsing Joe Biden and an article by a pastor John Piper have caused a ruckus in Christendom. But… should Christians just automatically vote for Democrats instead of Trump, after examining reasons to hesitate about voting for Donald Trump?

If we care about the poor, sick, needy, oppressed, does the track record of Democrats – despite their proclaiming their own virtue – justify voting for Democrats? They say they are going to help the poor. But do they? The hurricane of pushy arguments boil down to this: Trump is imperfect. Therefore, vote Democrat. Wait: What? ‘Scuse me? You skipped a step there. How did we get from Trump isn’t the prophet Elijah to we should vote for Democrats? You lost me somewhere between you don’t like Trump and therefore I should vote for Biden. Their argument is missing some pieces. Matthew 7: “3 And why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye, but do not consider the plank in your own eye? 4 Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Let me remove the speck from your eye’; and look, a plank is in your own eye?” Why would Christians crowing about specks of dust in Trump’s eye automatically vote for Democrats who have a log in their eye? About 59% of (self-described) Christians in the U.S.A. voted in 2012 and 2016 according to Barna, religious-oriented researchers and analysts, An estimated 170 million Americans claim to be Christians. That means that an estimated 68 million Christians did not vote for President in 2012 and 2016. 68 million. No, surely, not all of those Christians are of voting age. Sadly probably half of those 68 million Christian U.S. citizens are not registered to vote.

Today’s Democrat Party bears no resemblance to your grandfather’s Democrat Party But easily 20 million registered voters who self-identify as Christians are not going to vote on Tuesday. Unmistakably, if those Christians merely prayed sincerely with an open heart and unseared consciences and heard the voice of God, no matter how mysterious it sometimes can be, and merely obeyed God’s leading, those estimated 20 million Christian voters would decide the future of our nation. Therefore, hoodwinking a few of the 102 million Christians who do vote into staying home or voting for the Democrats, and discouraging the roughly 20 million Christians registered to vote who don’t usually vote to stay home, is decisive to the outcome of Tuesday’s election. So various groups are furiously trying to convince Christians that they should stop voting for Donald Trump. Should we call this “voter suppression?” As for Pastor John Piper’s announcement: Who writes an article two weeks before an election announcing he is not going to vote? Did anyone ask? It is transparently an appeal for Christians to vote for Biden. Otherwise, why not analyze Christian theology of civic involvement after the election is over? Why now? Up front, a couple things need to be understood: Today’s Democrat Party bears no resemblance to your grandfather’s Democrat Party. We all on all sides must sharply confront reality: Whatever the Democrat leaders of years past or the families who were die-hard Democrats, today’s Democrat Party is a completely different entity. It has never been this extreme or pervasive, even though Democrats have been trying for decades to convince Christians to vote for the “New Left” and its socialist philosophies rather than the teachings of Jesus Christ. They sell it as “Liberation Theology.” Proponents hide the origins of their policies and try to repackage secular, atheistic socialism as being Christ’s teachings. Democrats booed the restoration of the name of God to the 2012 Democrat National Convention platform. Would they lie to you?

If you were hiring someone to care for the poor, would you hire a Democrat? The candidate for the job would get an A for declaring their concern, but an F for performance Cities are catastrophes when run by Democrats continuously for long periods of time. The American Thinker analyzed in February, “In New York City, Detroit, St. Louis, Baltimore, Hartford, CT, Newark, Philadelphia and on and on, the story follows the same pattern: Homelessness, high crime, underwater finances, soft policing, lax immigration control (often sanctuary cities), high taxes, and business-averse regulations. It’s a guaranteed formula for failure.” Remarks quoted by Sen. Rand Paul in the Daily Caller explained: “The constituencies that voted for [President Obama] aren’t doing very well,” Sen. Paul said in an interview with St. Louis Public Radio. Income inequality is higher in states and cities with Democratic leadership, he explained….” As the Daily Caller analyzed: “Every major city in America which is a center of poverty is run by Democrats and has been under Democratic party control for a very long time. If those communities want to reverse their fortunes it’s time to stop voting for Democrats.” As many, including Robert Charles at AMAC, have extensively documented, “of the top 25 “most dangerous,” [cities] most are Democrat-led.” And “Fourth, among the 25 ‘most dangerous,’ most face stifling poverty of 18 and 39 percent, against the national average of 12. 3 percent. These Democrat-led cities are America’s poorest. Fifth, most of these cities suffer unemployment rates from 4.4 and 9.3 percent, versus 3.7 nationally.”





While accusing Trump of boasting, Democrats pervasively boast of their own goodness and moral superiority and their concern for the poor, the sick, the needy and the oppressed Of the top-ten “most dangerous cities” in America, according to Forbes, all have Democratic mayors. Those cities are Detroit, St. Louis, Oakland, Memphis, Birmingham, Atlanta, Baltimore, Stockton, Cleveland and Buffalo. While accusing Trump of boasting, Democrats pervasively boast of their own goodness and moral superiority and their concern for the poor, the sick, the needy and the oppressed. But if you were hiring someone to care for the poor, would you hire a Democrat? The candidate for the job would get an A for declaring their concern, but an F for performance. After how many decades should Christians start to question the sincerity of Democrats’ self-serving claim to care about the poor? It is time for Christians to pray and listen to God’s voice, not necessarily the voice of those who booed Him on national television.



