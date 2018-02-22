Can the Conservatives take advantage of Trudeau’s ‘Bengal Blunders?’

Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

You have to give Justin Trudeau credit for one thing. His eight day trip to India made the Ontario PC leadership race where Patrick Brown is running to replace himself after he may or may not have resigned look downright boring. While the international media has lately made fun of Canada’s poor excuse for a leader, his trip to India made not only him, but Canada a laughingstock throughout the world.



It was bad enough Trudeau interrupted a woman asking a question by telling her we do not say “mankind,” we say “peoplekind.” That silliness made news around the world but paled in comparison to the international condemnation of the Canadian prime minister’s trip to India.

To briefly summarize, Trudeau was snubbed by the Indian government as a result of the apparent fondness he and some of his Sikh MPs have for the Sikh separatist movement. Instead of being met at the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trudeau and his entourage were met by a junior agricultural minister. The PM had only one visit with his Indian counterpart a day before being scheduled to leave India.



For the first three days of his stay in India, Trudeau and his family dressed in Indian garb, something Indians wear only on occasion. It appeared the family changed their clothes three or four times a day while the narcissists and their children mostly posed for pictures. It’s no different than if someone in Canada thought it would be funny to dress up in a native headdress.



The PM’s visit was officially billed as a trade mission even though the PM left his trade minister at home. Trudeau beamingly announced Canada had entered into a $1 billion trade deal with India. Even though these types of deals are negotiated well before the Canadian delegation gets there, the bumbling Canadian leader got it wrong. He was forced to admit that the billion dollar deal involved $750 million going to India while Indian businesses will invest $250 million in Canada. As a result, there will be a net outflow of capital of half a million dollars; money that could have been invested in Canada.



Then it turned out an Indo Canadian named Jaspal Atwal was invited to a dinner at Canada’s High Commission in India. Atwal, a Sikh terrorist, was convicted of the attempted murder of an Indian cabinet minister who was visiting Vancouver Island in 1986. Atwal was also charged but not convicted of assaulting Ujjal Dosanjh, a former B.C. premier and Liberal MP. Donsanjh, a Sikh, is opposed to Sikh separatism. But none of this was enough to not become a buddy of Justin’s.



When Atwal’s invitation became public, the dinner invitation was withdrawn, Trudeau, as one would expect a child would do, denied he had anything to do with the Liberal Party stalwart’s invitation. The PM blamed everyone from a Canadian Sikh MP to the government of India for what happened. Trudeau also denied Atwal’s assertion he and the Canadian prime minister are friends.

Trudeau also spent taxpayers’ money to fly a chef to India. While taking a chef on a foreign visit is not unprecedented, chefs usually accompany Canadian delegations to prepare a meal of Canadian food to help show Canadian culture. But the chef Trudeau took is an Indo-Canadian chef who specializes in Indian cooking. Why Canadians had to pay to take an Indian chef to India to cook Indian food is mindboggling, except to all the self-entitled Liberals.



The left wing Canadian media of course do not like conservatives. Andrew Scheer and the CPC are usually ignored by the media unless they do something they can be criticized for. Trudeau and the Liberals are the darlings of the mainstream media but this has changed after the embarrassing India trip.



The most glaring example of the media turning on the Boy Blunder was an editorial in the Toronto Star. The Star is Canada’s largest circulation daily and is often affectionately referred to as the house organ of the Liberal Party. But on Thursday, the newspaper published a scathing editorial that began with the words:



“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s eight-day state visit to India, which will come to an end on Saturday, may be the least successful foray into that country since the repelled Mongolian invasions of the 13th century.” (Toronto Star, Feb. 22)



Ouch. Scheer and the CPC have been given a golden opportunity to not only attack Trudeau but to obtain a lot of favourable media coverage. While the Canadian media will not be too crazy about giving good press to Scheer, they will be forced to do so if Scheer is able to get the foreign media, especially in India, to cover his attacks on Trudeau.

Continued below... Scheer has to become a lot tougher on Trudeau than he has been. Trudeau has shown his terrorist sympathies are not reserved for Islamic terrorists but include Sikh separatists to whom violence is no stranger. The greatest terrorist act committed in Canada was when Sikh extremists blew up Air India flight 182 in 1985, killing everyone onboard. The majority of passengers were Canadians.



So far, Scheer’s main criticism of Trudeau’s trip is Junior’s accusation Indian government officials were responsible for the Atwal invite. But according to the Times of India, of all Trudeau’s lies and excuses there may be some truth in that one (Times of India, Feb. 26)



Trudeau is destroying Canada with his non-enforcement of Canada’s border with the U.S. and his influx of Syrian refugees. How can anyone possibly believe these illegals are properly vetted when the government cannot properly vet those invited to a state dinner? The prime minister is also putting the country at risk with his compassion for not only Islamic terrorists but Sikh terrorists as well. Scheer has to be a lot tougher than he has been. Not only are Canadians being laughed at around the world but our international standing is taking a huge dive.



During the 2015 federal election, the Harper Tories ran on the platform “he [Trudeau] is just not ready.” This slogan was an attempt to tell potential Liberal voters they should perhaps wait a few years to vote Liberal because Trudeau was not then experienced enough to be prime minister. This was not exactly true because anyone who had occasion to watch Trudeau closely knew he would never be prime minister.



While personal attacks upon politicians in other political parties is usually not a good idea, last week’s performance showed the world Justin Trudeau is not fit to be Prime Minister of Canada. If Scheer cares anything about this country he has to point this out in a way that the media cannot ignore him. An opportunity to really oppose Trudeau and the Liberals is not likely to come along again anytime soon.



But, is Andrew Scheer ready?

