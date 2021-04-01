Canadian Constitution Foundation releases “Know Your Rights” guide for Ontario stay at home order

The guide follows a chaotic weekend in Ontario

The guide follows a chaotic weekend in Ontario where the government granted the police enhanced powers to stop and question people outside their homes, and then the near immediate repeal of those powers.

“This past weekend in Ontario has left many people uncertain about what powers police have to stop and question them during the stay at home order,” said CCF Litigation Director, Christine Van Geyn. “We created the ‘Know Your Rights’ guide as a source of legal information for a public that has been provided with conflicting and unclear direction from the government.”



The guide is available for free here, or by visiting the CCF’s website at theCCF.ca, and portions of the guide will be released as graphics on social media. The guide is legal information, not legal advice.