Canadian Taxpayers Federation delivers petition demanding expenses for governors general be cut off after they leave office

OTTAWA, ON: The Canadian Taxpayers Federation today delivered a petition signed by more than 46,000 Canadians calling on the Trudeau government to put an end to a decades-old policy that allows former governors general to bill taxpayers for their expenses.

“When your leave your job, you shouldn’t get to keep your expense account – it’s that simple,” said CTF Federal Director Aaron Wudrick. “Canadians are outraged that this policy is in place and they’re demanding it be changed. The prime minister needs to fix it.”

Former governor general Adrienne Clarkson has billed taxpayers more than $1.1 million in expenses since leaving office in 2005.

“Like governors general, many Canadians do important charitable and volunteer work after they retire – only they don’t get taxpayers to cover their expenses,” said Wudrick.

A copy of the petition can be found here.