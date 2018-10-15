Canadian Taxpayers Federation delivers scissors to Morneau to help him cut spending

“In 2015, the Trudeau Liberals ran on a platform of three ‘small’ deficits before returning to balance. If they had stuck to their own plan, they would have added $24 billion to the federal debt before presenting a balanced budget next spring,” said CTF Federal Director Aaron Wudrick. “Instead, they’ve already added $57 billion in debt and are on track to add another $49 billion by 2023, for a total of $106 billion – more than quadruple the debt they promised – with still no plan to balance the budget.”

Wudrick noted that with the Fall Economic Statement expected within weeks, Morneau may also want to take a look at cutting red tape and taxes to help bolster Canada’s economic competitiveness.

“Business tax cuts south of the border have erased a key competitive advantage for Canada,” said Wudrick. “Carbon taxes will make things worse. Meanwhile, the regulatory obstacles faced by projects like the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion send a terrible signal to prospective investors.”

“The bottom line is that this government is living beyond its means and sticking our children and grandchildren with the bill. We’re happy to give Minister Morneau these giant scissors to keep in his office as a daily reminder of the most important task ahead of him.”

Liberal platform deficit promises with actual budget figures