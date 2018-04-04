WhatFinger
More Canadians still rank a strong economy and cost of living as higher priorities

Canadian Taxpayers Federation reacts to Ecofiscal Commission report on carbon taxes

By -- Aaron Wudrick, Federal Director —— Bio and Archives--April 4, 2018

Ecofiscal Commission’s report on Canadians’ views on carbon taxes
OTTAWA, ON: Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) Federal Director Aaron Wudrick released the following statement in response to the Ecofiscal Commission’s report on Canadians’ views on carbon taxes:

“This report and survey suggests that while Canadians are concerned about climate change, they still know very little about carbon taxes and their real dollar cost.

It is notable that in spite of discussing prices as an abstract concept, Ecofiscal’s survey and report do not actually test Canadians’ reactions to any real-world prices. It would be useful to know, for example, would Canadians support a carbon tax that would double the price of gasoline?

While a majority want governments to take unspecified ‘action’ on climate change, the survey also shows that more Canadians still rank a strong economy and cost of living as higher priorities, and that a full three quarters of Canadians prefer a ‘managed’ approach to fighting climate change that does not drive up the cost of living.”

Thousands of Canadians have signed the CTF’s petition opposing the federal government’s carbon tax. Concerned Canadians can sign it here.

