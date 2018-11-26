Canadian Taxpayers Federation reacts to news regarding General Motors' Oshawa plant closure



OTTAWA, ON: Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) Federal Director Aaron Wudrick released the following statement in response to today’s General Motors announcement that it will be ceasing all operations at its Oshawa plant:

“Ten years ago, Canadian taxpayers were forced to spend billions to bail out multinational automakers. That transaction ultimately left taxpayers with a $3.7 billion loss. As GM’s announcement today proves, the billions taken from taxpayers didn’t provide long-term protection for Canadian jobs.

“Job losses are always hard and governments are right to be seized with finding ways to help workers get through a tough time. But what is absolutely clear is that giving multinational corporations taxpayer bailouts is not the solution.”