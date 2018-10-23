Canadian Taxpayers Federation slams Trudeau's plan to impose carbon tax on Ontario

TORONTO, ON: Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) Ontario Director Christine Van Geyn released the following statement in response to the announcement this morning that Prime Minister Trudeau would be imposing a federal carbon tax on Ontarians:

“In the June 2018 provincial election, Ontario voters made it very clear that they do not want a carbon tax. They elected Premier Ford with a mandate to repeal the cap-and-trade carbon tax, and to challenge the federal carbon tax. Premier Trudeau is now shoving it down the throats of Ontario taxpayers who clearly said ‘no’.

The Prime Minister is promising that he will rebate Ontarians the cost of the carbon tax with their income tax returns, so his carbon tax is ‘revenue neutral.’ But we know that today’s revenue neutral carbon tax is tomorrow’s tax grab. Look at British Columbia where the ruse of revenue neutrality has now been abandoned all together. We simply can’t trust politicians with new taxes and more of our money, because it will never be enough. That’s why we support Premier Ford’s continued effort to challenge the Trudeau carbon tax.”

