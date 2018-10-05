But I would like to know what it is about marijuana that people find worth running for office over

Candidates for Rhode Island governor, attorney general can campaign from jail after massive drug bust



You ever have that feeling that says: “Just from looking at these two I can guess what the story is about”? And then of course there’s the next thought you have, concerning which I’m going to disappoint you: Please let them be Democrats.

Sorry. They are the candidates of the “Compassion Party,” which doubtlessly means “Let everyone get high and pretend its about pain relief or something.” The problem is: Laws that permit you to smoke pot for “medicinal” purposes do not allow you to have 48 pounds of the stuff sitting around your house. The only people who have that much pot in their possession are traffickers, so these fine potential public servants are going to have to do their campaigning from jail for a while: State police said they arrested Anne Armstrong, 58, and Alan Gordon, 48 — the Compassion Party’s candidates for governor and attorney general, respectively — after a search at the pair’s home uncovered nearly 50 pounds of marijuana. “On way to the Wickford barracks under arrest for cannabis again,” Armstrong tweeted Thursday morning from what appeared to be the back of a police cruiser. “I guess our poll numbers were high enough to scare them into committing an atrocity. Pray for our police.” Officials said they searched the pair’s home after receiving a complaint of a “strong odor of marijuana emanating from marijuana plants being illegally grown outdoors.” Rhode Island state police said they found at least five large aluminum trays full of pot (Rhode Island State Police)

Police said they found marijuana “growing outdoors and in plain sight” without the state-issued tags required for growing medical marijuana, the Providence Journal reported. Inside the home, police found at least five large aluminum trays heaped with trimmed pot. Other trays also held drying marijuana, the Journal reported. A 15-year-old child was inside the home at the time of the arrests, police said. By the way, they also insist the word marijuana is racist. I guess that’s a bigger problem in their eyes than the fact they’re exposing a teenager to the stuff. Oh sure, you’re laughing, he’s probably been toking up with this school friends since he was 12. Maybe so. But if he learned from the adults in his life that it’s no big deal, how is that a defense of them? These two are obviously not serious candidates for office, so I don’t want to give them more attention than they deserve. But I would like to know what it is about marijuana that people find worth running for office over, and even forming religions over. Is getting high that important to your life? Why?

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain

Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.