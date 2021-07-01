This year’s Capitol 4th of July broadcast was a major disappointment, but not particularly surprising. Wokeness and patriotism are simply not compatible

Capitol 4th of July

For much of the last decade, one of the most spectacular things I looked forward to on the Fourth of July, was the magnificent televised celebration on the Public Broadcasting System, “Capitol 4th of July.” This was an amazing event hosted by a very patriotic group of people, and it was a wonderful patriotic event even during the Obama years.



The July 4, 2021’s version of this event was, to say the least, underwhelming. It appeared the entire production was taped rather than live and because of this it was quite disjointed. Missing were the traditional enthusiastic, invested in America hosts and even the patriotic music seemed minimal. I would say the minions of the Marxist Democrat government pretended to throw a birthday party for America, but ignored real American history and substituted their woke version of patriotism.



The fact that the United States Capitol Building is still off limits to the general public, made even the title of the event fraudulent. What public participation that was allowed was focused around the Lincoln Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial, and the Washington Monument. Even the fireworks display was only about 50% of normal. Wimpy, wimpy, wimpy!



In summary, as we have watched the across the board failings of the Marxist Democrat Party government, they can’t even throw a decent party. This year’s Capitol 4th of July broadcast was a major disappointment, but not particularly surprising. Wokeness and patriotism are simply not compatible.

