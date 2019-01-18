Catholic Medical Association to Join Tens of Thousands in 46th Annual March for Life

“The physicians of the CMA, along with all people concerned for the sanctity of human life, are filled with joy at the outpouring of support for life at this event and other events in support of life around the country. We will continue our work and prayers in support of the cause of life and thank all those who are working or praying for this cause. We pray for all those impacted by abortion and for their healing, as well as for all who suffer with difficult pregnancies or the cross of miscarriage and those who long to bring a life into the world but have not been granted this gift,” said CMA President, Dr. John Schirger.

WASHINGTON, DC—Members of The Catholic Medical Association (CMA) will march through the streets of Washington, DC today to advocate for human rights. The annual March for Life brings together tens of thousands of pro-life organizations and leaders, marking the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

The theme of the 2019 March for Life, “Unique from Day One,” is particularly meaningful to the CMA, as it aligns so closely with our mission. The 2019 theme illustrates how science is directly tied to human rights. The March’s website reads “Being pro-life is not in opposition to science. It’s quite the opposite in fact! Medical and technological advancements continue to reaffirm the science behind the pro-life cause – that life begins at fertilization, or day one, when egg meets sperm and a new, unique, human embryo is created.”

The “Unique from Day One” theme continues to inform the public that “Pro-life is pro-science,” citing scientific research which shows that human life begins the moment fertilization takes place.

The CMA believes this important theme highlights the value of human life and the unique fingerprint created when fertilization occurs, regardless of the number of chromosomes, physical complications, or other challenges a baby may be born with.

“We are thankful for all of those children born with physical and intellectual challenges, for their parents and those who care for them, and for all those who courageously welcome life. Together we pray for a world in which each person is valued in their God given dignity and treated with true love and kindness,” Dr. Schirger added.

On the eve of the March for Life, Solidarity Healthshare will honor Dr. George Delgado, a valued member of the CMA, with the Solidarity Pro-Life Innovator Award at a reception welcoming March for Life attendees. Dr. Delgado earned this prestigious honor through his incredible work on Abortion Pill Reversal Protocol, which reverses the effect of abortion pill RU-486.

According to the March for Life website, its mission is to “End abortion by uniting, educating, and mobilizing pro-life people in the public square.” It is the largest annual human rights demonstration, and has grown in numbers and support over the last 46 years.

Board members of the CMA, including Dr. Barbara Golder and Dr. Thomas McGovern, who are attending this year’s March for Life alongside other members of the association, are available for questions and comments.