CCRKBA TO BLOOMBERG: ‘WHITE HOUSE AND CONSTITUTION AREN’T FOR SALE

BELLEVUE, WA – The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms today reacted to the announcement from anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg that he would finance his own presidential campaign if he decides to run by advising the former New York mayor that “the White House and our Constitutional Rights are not for sale.”

“Michael Bloomberg has been bankrolling extremist gun prohibition efforts for years, because he evidently believes his riches entitle him to tell the rest of the nation how he thinks we should live, and what rights we can exercise,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “There is not enough money in his bank account to buy our liberty, and that for sure includes the Second Amendment rights he so despises.”

Bloomberg’s billions have backed the Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action organizations. He has weaponized his wealth to wage a war of demagoguery against American gun owners and erode a cornerstone of our Bill of Rights, Gottlieb said. He has bankrolled anti-rights citizen initiatives and anti-gun political campaigns.

“According to a published report, Bloomberg thinks his wealth insulates him from special interests,” Gottlieb observed, “but they won’t insulate his ‘special interests’ from voters who value their rights far more than his riches. He’s been trying to hammer the Second Amendment for years, but gun owners will tell him to pound sand.

“America is not ready to elect a so-called ‘benevolent dictator’,” he continued, “and that’s the sort of leadership that billionaire Bloomberg seems to think the country needs, with him on the throne. Thanks, but no thanks.

“Michael Bloomberg seems to think that his fortune gives him some sort entitlement to lead the country, and that the country needs him at the helm,” Gottlieb said. “Honestly, America’s law-abiding firearms owners have had quite enough of him. If he wants to run for something, he can run for the border and once he crosses it, he can buy a third-world country to be the dictator of.”