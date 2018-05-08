Facebook Censors President Trump and Conservative Posts:

Censoring Conservatives Found in Facebook’s Own Data



SAN JOSE, Calif.—Facebook data shows Facebook censors President Trump and other conservative posts by Steven Andrew. Over 70 million people have been blocked from getting Andrew’s posts. To “save freedom and privacy,” he founded USA.Life social network, the new conservative alternative to Facebook and Twitter. Using Facebook’s reports, Andrew shows in a video the censorship started November 2016.





Facebook blocks more than 98% of my reach This is very controversial, because Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Congress, “We consider Facebook to be a platform for all ideas” in April during a reply to Sen. Ted Cruz. However, Andrew says, “Facebook’s data shows Zuckerberg lied to Congress and America.” Andrew is a leading Silicon Valley technology and Christian leader, who has run Fortune 500 quality initiatives for Cisco, Better Homes and Gardens, Stanford and others. He passionately “believes like the founders that God gives us liberty.” “Facebook blocks more than 98% of my reach. That means 4.9 million people per month don’t see my content. The increased censorship started after President Trump was elected,” Andrew said. Instead of communicating to 5 million people per month in 2016, Facebook showed Andrew’s posts to just 97,685 people last month. “Facebook’s censorship caused a negative impression of President Trump’s remarkable achievements, millions of fewer people to strengthen their families and follow God, a financial loss of donations likely in the millions of dollars and a reduction in communicating our mission with millions of more people by email and our website,” he said. Even with almost a half million followers, Andrew now often reaches just hundreds of people per post. A great decrease from the 30,000 to 70,000 people reached per post before the censoring.

The USA’s national security is at stake, due to left-wing social media attacking conservatives, the Constitution and President Trump Andrew believes USA.Life “is America’s new hope to save the Internet.” He invites people who want freedom and privacy to get a free account at USA.Life. Signing up now gives special access to preferred usernames. “The USA’s national security is at stake, due to left-wing social media attacking conservatives, the Constitution and President Trump,” Andrew said. USA.Life hopes to launch this summer and is crowdfunding the completion and release of the social media network. Facebook followers contact Andrew asking, “Where are you?” But he says he is just “being censored by Facebook.” With Andrew’s technology and business background, he believes Facebook and Twitter have been altering elections by censorship. “Freedom and privacy could be lost forever without USA.Life. That is why people need USA.Life,” Andrew said.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Christian Newswire the Nation’s Leading Distributer of Religious Press Releases.