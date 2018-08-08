Censorship: How to Shutdown Free Speech

The ban of the Alex Jones channel by Youtube was just the tip of the iceberg. Many more conservatives have also been banned by Youtube, Facebook, Apple and Twitter, but socialist political hacks can spout off 4 letter words on Youtube, and make hate filled racist remarks against whites on Twitter with impunity. Apparently, corporate media censors have gotten together to silence conservative voices. Is this just the usual Liberal hypocrisy, or something else? I think it’s something else, so let’s examine it to see. As we all know, Sarah Jeong, former editor of the Harvard Journal of Law and current editor at the New York Times, tweeted: “White people are only fit to live underground like groveling goblins. They have stopped breeding and will all go extinct soon. I enjoy being cruel to old white men.” It’s important to note that Jeong’s Twitter account was not suspended after her hateful racist tweet.

However, Candice Owens took Jeong’s tweet and changed the word white to black and tweeted: “Black people are only fit to live underground like groveling goblins. They have stopped breeding and will all go extinct soon. I enjoy being cruel to old black women.” Shortly after retweeting Jeong’s remark, Candice Owen’s Twitter account was suspended, exposing Twitter’s obvious bias. But, that’s not the only racist or hate filled remark Jeong has made on Twitter.



One of Jeong’s other tweets went like this: ”Dumba— f—ing white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants.”



Jeong’s hate filled racist tweets didn’t raise an eyebrow at Twitter, but Candice Owen’s retweet of Jeong’s remark was met with instant suspension. Obviously, the corporate media speech censors support foul hateful language and racism as long as it’s aimed at white people. No one at Twitter, Harvard or the New York Times bothered to call Jeong out for her hate filled rhetoric. We can only conclude from their lack of response that they all support hate speech and racism as long as it’s aimed at Caucasians.



Moreover, not only does Jeong hate white people, she also hates men, especially if they are white heterosexual men. In 2014, Jeong tweeted: “Kill more men.” She also tweeted that even if only bad men were killed, that would still include all men. Obviously, Jeong is in need of psychiatric help, but then I haven’t met a liberal or progressive yet that had all their lights on upstairs. And, all we need to know about the New York Times is Jeong’s hate filled tweets landed her a job on the board of directors of the NYT. That’s tells us all we need to know about the Marxist muckrakers aboard. Obviously, they need some psychiatric help too.



In conclusion, we could credit censorship of conservative voices to Liberal hypocrisy. However, it’s much more than just Liberal hypocrisy when hate and racism is condoned as long as it’s on their side. What we are seeing is a concerted effort to silence conservative voices and conceal the truth. Liberals know that conservative voices in the alternative media and on social networks played an important role in the last election, and they are determined to silence those voices before the election later this year. Liberals believe that they can create a blue wave and get the President impeached if they can keep spreading their lies unhindered. They want full control over speech so they can feed the public lies and disinformation without anyone being able to expose their lies. It’s that simple. The question is: Are we going to stand by and let them silence us?