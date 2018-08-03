Chinese police capture human rights dissident – during a Voice of America broadcast

Wenguang Sun is a retired Shandong University Professor who regularly dares to speak his mind about the Chinese government’s ongoing – and currently escalating – history of human rights abuses. To put it mildly, he’s a brave guy who’s willing to publicly stand up against the oppressive Chinese Communist government.

Well, here’s something that should make you appreciate how good we have it in the States.

According to Voice Over America, Sun was invited to appear on an hour long show called Issues & Opinions in part because of an open letter he recently wrote which was highly critical of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Sun contacted the program for a telephone interview and, while still on the phone, Chinese police kicked in the door to his home and demanded that he end the call. When Sun refused, he was dragged away.

He has not been heard from since.

As VOA reports: