The simple fact of the matter is that Schumer doesn’t care if he’s defending a gang of machete-wielding rapists, as long as he scores a quick anti-Trump zinger

Chuck Schumer spends the day defending MS-13 from Trump’s ‘animal’ comments



Democrats sure do seem to have a lot of strange “protected classes” lately. Obviously, they’ve always liked to put people into groups, fan the flames of a victim mentality, and then play those groups against each other. It’s just what they do. But, in the last couple of weeks, they’ve decided to defend Iran, Hamas, and now – the icing on the cake – MS-13.

If you’re unfamiliar with MS-13, and I pray to God you are, they’re a violent gang made up mostly of Salvadorans whose motto is “Murder, Rape, and Control.” They are, unarguably, one of the most violent gangs on the face of the earth, and the horror stories shared by their victims’ families are heartbreaking beyond words. Yesterday, in a grotesque insult to animals, President Trump referred to MS-13 members as animals. The media doesn’t want you to know that. They’re desperate to generate ‘gotcha moments’ so they’re showing edited versions of Trump’s comments to make it appear that he called all Mexican and South American immigrants – legal and illegal – “animals.” That’s simply not the case, as you can see below: However, word was out. Trump had revealed his mythical racism once again. It was time to release the hounds. Immediately, Democrats started to defend the target of Trump’s comments. …That’s right, this week they’ve decided to defend MS-13 – a gang of rapists and murderers who like to brutalize, torture, and behead their victims. The first 12 seconds, below - that magically went missing in newsrooms across America — regarding POTUS comments on MS-13 being “ANIMALS!” pic.twitter.com/YGgnHR8m1U — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) May 17, 2018

Continued below... Last night, Chuck Schumer tweeted the following: Just….wow. Schumer’s problem, of course, is that Dems are nervous about November. They know things aren’t going the way they’d planned. So, in their desperate drive to find anything that will harm Republicans ahead of the midterms, there’s absolutely no position too ludicrous for Democrats to take. They’ll say anything if they think it has even the slightest chance of generating energy for their increasingly-unlikely ‘blue wave.’ The simple fact of the matter is that Schumer doesn’t care if he’s defending a gang of machete-wielding rapists, as long as he scores a quick anti-Trump zinger. As the boss wrote on Twitter, if Democrats couldn’t bring themselves to stand for the families of MS-13 victims during Trump’s first State of the Union Address, no one should be surprised at their disgusting reaction today. This is who they are. I’ll leave you with the following, heart-wrenching clip, in which Laura Ingraham interviews that family, and they discuss the Democrat reaction to their daughter’s fate….







Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.