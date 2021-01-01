Clawing Back Beside Americans Practicing MAGA Unity

I’ve scratched Jim Crow 2.0 in the lefty city where I live as outraged overlords calling themselves liberal can’t believe I would openly denounce disenfranchisement.

I’ve scratched Jim Crow 1.0 following desegregation in my hometown as outraged overlords calling themselves conservative couldn’t believe I would openly denounce disenfranchisement.

I have clawed my way to Freedom as an American Cougar for a lifetime.

I’ve met good people along the way while scratching and clawing back against villains Left and Right. In the fertile grassroots of America lie beauty and bravery which will save the Republic if only they were its ruling class.

Along comes the MAGA movement in the wake of two terms of Obama, catalyzing the best of our grassroots into an energetic, open ended harvest of creativity and liberty and dignity in the face of polar opposites on the other side.

Democrats hypocritically called for unity after Biden took office.

There’s already a united group of Americans clawing back for Freedom from the grassroots up, not rationed from the Big House down.

I choose to claw back beside Americans practicing #MAGA unity instead of a bogus Biden captivity.

American Cougar. Speaker. American History Month, my name for Black History Month, Presenter. Grassroots Greatness Motivator. #conservative #americafirst #blacklivesmaga Nadra Enzi aka Cap Black, American Cougar Clawing to Freedom in the real life Gotham City of New Orleans. *Human Rights & Motivation Advocacy* *Grassroots Security Consultant*