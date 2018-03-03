CMU shooting update: The shooter has been arrested, and the two victims were his parents

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--March 3, 2018
There’s a temptation to say the “good news” is that he didn’t turn out to be what some are now calling a “typical school shooter” who randomly takes out dozens of victims just because of his rage or whatever.
I am glad that did not happen, but apart from the fact that they finally caught him, there is no good news here:
A student at Central Michigan University suspected of shooting to death his parents inside a campus dormitory during a domestic dispute was arrested on Saturday, the school said, after a daylong manhunt.
The suspect was seen by a bystander on a train passing through the north end of campus in Mount Pleasant, about 125 miles (200 km) northwest of Detroit, shortly after midnight and taken into custody without incident, said Heather Smith, a university spokeswoman, in a statement.
The suspect was identified as James Eric Davis Jr., 19, after the two victims were found inside a residence hall at the university, police said.
“It was an isolated incident, but we had two people that were killed in a residence facility. That’s traumatic,” Michigan Governor Rick Snyder said at a news conference hours after the Friday morning shooting.
The shooting led authorities to order a lockdown of the campus, which has more than 20,000 students, and police also warned Mount Pleasant residents to be on guard.
Police in helicopters and patrol cars spent Friday scouring the locked down campus and the area for the suspect, local media reported. Police escorted people leaving the campus, as university events were canceled and Saturday classes were called off, university officials said in a statement.
Davis had been taken to a local hospital on Thursday night after an apparent overdose or“bad reaction to drugs,” Klaus told reporters.
The two victims were James Davis Sr. and Diva Davis, both 47, university officials said on Twitter.
James Davis Sr. was a police officer in Bellwood, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, Emanuel Chris Welch, an Illinois state lawmaker, said in a post on Twitter.
I suppose we’ll learn more in the days and weeks ahead about what was going on within this family and why it led to this young man deciding to murder his parents. For now, my initial thought in response to how it all turned out is simply this:
There was a time not long ago when a college student murdering his parents in his dorm room would have been seen as an unspeakable tragedy that prompted tears and soul-searching by just about everyone. It would have been seen as the worst kind of story imaginable.
In today’s culture, we’re relieved that he only killed his parents. Ponder that.
