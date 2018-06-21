CNN asks Dem senator if she cared about immigrant children when Obama was president

Sorry to burst anyone’s bubble, but leftists don’t really care about the immigration issue. That is to say, they don’t care about the suffering of illegals, “the children,” or any of the other platitudes we’ve heard in the last week. They care about power, hurting Republicans and shoring up their future voting bloc. Any pretense beyond that is simply a means to an end.

How do we know that? We know that because they were utterly silent about the exact same immigration problems during the Obama Administration. Screaming about abuse served no political purpose from 2009 to 2016, so they said precisely nothing. Last week, a tremendously damning IG report hits, Dems need to change the subject, and suddenly every single American newscast began marching in lockstep about the family separations they didn’t seem to notice for the last eight years.

Case in point is…wait a minute! What’s this? CNN appears to have done a few seconds of actual journalism! Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) has been a vocal critic of Trump-era immigration policies, and she’s emerged as something of a go-to when media outlets need a Democrat to trash the president. So host Brooke Baldwin decided to ask her: Where was all this outrage during the previous administration?

“But here’s a question for Democrats. You hear the president now, on a lot of topics and this one included, looking back to previous administrations, ‘Well, they should have done more,’ right? So, as so many people in this country are certainly outraged by the cages and the thermal blankets and the facilities housing these kids, they were all there in 2014 under President Obama, and my question to you, Senator Baldwin, is, did you speak up against them then?”

Senator Baldwin’s non-answer is a rambling mess that means nothing, is completely incoherent, and is designed solely to deflect from the fact that “no,” they said absolutely nothing about it while their god-king was in office:





